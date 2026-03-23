Nandita Gorlosa was made minister; her departure is personal choice: Assam BJP chief

Guwahati: Reacting to the defection of Nandita Gorlosa to the Congress, Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia on Monday said he had personally urged her to remain in the party, but she chose to take a “personal decision”.

Saikia recalled that ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections, he had assured during the campaign that Gorlosa would be given a ministerial berth and that he would take up the matter with the Chief Minister.

“That promise was fulfilled, and she was inducted as a minister in the cabinet led by Himanta Biswa Sarma,” he said.

He added that due to “changed circumstances” this time, the party could not offer her a ticket, and the reasons were clearly communicated to her.

“I had a detailed conversation with her,” Saikia noted. “As state president, I do not want anyone to leave the BJP. We are one family,” he said.

In a significant political development ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, state Minister Nandita Gorlosa joined the Congress after being denied a ticket by the BJP and will now contest from the Haflong constituency.

The Congress party formally announced her candidature earlier in the day, stating that its earlier nominee, party General Secretary Nirmal Langthasa, had stepped aside in the “greater public interest” to accommodate Gorlosa.

Gorlosa, the sitting MLA from Haflong, switched allegiance shortly after the BJP fielded first-time candidate Rupali Langthasa from the constituency. Her move is being viewed as politically crucial in Dima Hasao district, where she has built a strong base over the last five years.

Welcoming her into the party fold, the Congress party said Gorlosa has consistently raised issues concerning the district and remained steadfast in her political positions. The party also took a swipe at the BJP leadership, alleging that denying her a ticket reflected priorities that were not aligned with the interests of indigenous tribal communities.