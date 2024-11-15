Narayana Murthy Advocates for Hard Work and Six-Day Workweek to Drive India's Growth

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy stated that India's progress relies on the hard work of its people and expressed his support for a six-day workweek. He made these comments at the CNBC Global Leadership Conference.

"I'm sorry, I can't change my views. I will stick to this until the end," he said. "Prime Minister Modi is working hard, and the honor we give him is by striving as well. India's growth depends on sacrifices and effort, not on comforts and leisure. A country without strong work values will face serious difficulties in competing globally."

Narayana Murthy’s Work Ethic and Career Journey

Murthy shared insights into the hard work that shaped his career, revealing that he used to work six and a half days a week, often putting in 14-hour days. "I would begin my workday at 6:30 in the morning and finish around 8:40 in the evening," he recalled. "I take pride in that level of dedication." He stressed that hard work is not merely a personal decision but a responsibility that every educated individual should uphold.

"There are many exceptions to this in India," he added. "But working with dedication is part of our culture."

Controversy Over Work Hours

A few years ago, Murthy made headlines when he suggested that millennials in India should work 70 hours a week. This sparked widespread debate and criticism. In response, he reiterated his belief that the country needs everyone, regardless of talent or intelligence, to work hard.

Lessons from Germany and Japan’s Post-War Recovery

Murthy compared India's potential to the recovery of Germany and Japan after World War II. Despite being economically devastated, these countries rebuilt their economies through hard work and dedication. He believes that if India’s workforce shows the same commitment, the country can achieve global success.