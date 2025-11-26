Narco kingpin's property valued at Rs 4 crore attached in J&K's Udhampur

Jammu: Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Wednesday attached the property of a narcotic kingpin worth Rs 4 crore under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A police statement said, "Udhampur Police has attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 4 Crore belonging to the accused Majid Ali, resident of Dhami Nagrota, Jammu, under Section 68(F) of the NDPS Act.

"This action has been taken in connection with FIR Nos. 89 & 90/2025 U/S 8/21/22/27(A)/29 NDPS Act of Police Station Majalta," it added.

Accused Latief Ali and Sanjay Kumar were arrested, and through backward link analysis, the police team of PS Majalta successfully identified Majid Ali as the main kingpin, leading to the attachment of his illegally acquired properties.

"The attached property includes a *Residential house and land measuring 04 Kanals & 14 Marlas falling under Khasra Nos. 08, 12, 13 situated at Village Dhami Nagrota, District Jammu," it said.

In addition, eight vehicles linked to the accused have also been seized, which include, Tipper truck (JK02CQ 3771), Tipper truck(JK02CD 1916), Innova car (JK02CW 3204), Alto car (JK02CN 6900), Load Carrier (JK02CC 4302), Motorcycle (JK02DL 5407), Motorcycle (JK02CE 8308)* and Scooty (JK02DB 0356).

During the course of the investigation, three bank accounts belonging to the accused, Majid Ali, Latief Ali and Sanjay Kumar, have also been frozen, carrying a total balance of Rs 1.57 Lakh.

The investigation officer formally issued the attachment order on Wednesday for further legal proceedings.

"Udhampur Police's NDPS property attachment tally for the year has now reached Rs 16.70 Crore, showcasing its sustained offensive against Drug Peddlers," the statement added.

Jammu and Kashmir Police and the security forces have been carrying out aggressive operations against drug smugglers, drug peddlers and those involved in hawala money and other unlawful financial activities.

It is believed that the funds generated through these unlawful activities are finally used to sustain terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.



