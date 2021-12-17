Narendra Modi has given a graft-free govt: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a corruption-free government in the last seven years and no one can question its intention when a decision is taken, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday.

Addressing the annual general meeting of FICCI, Shah also said one of the greatest achievements of the Modi government has been that it has brought 60 crore people in the country's development process, who were otherwise deprived of it since independence, and helped increase their faith in democracy.

"There has not been a single instance of corruption in the last seven years. We have provided a corruption-free government. We have taken many decisions and one or two may be wrong. But no one, not even critics, can say that our intention (niyat) is bad," he said. The home minister said there have been massive changes in the economy and 60 crore people, who were deprived of the country's development process since independence, were made participants. "There were 60 crore people, who did not have a bank account, they did not have electricity connection, gas connection or health facilities.