Narendra Modi Shifts PMO To Seva Teerth, Unveils ₹100 Commemorative Coin

India’s most powerful office enters a new chapter on Thursday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Seva Teerth, the newly built integrated complex that will serve as the home of the Prime Minister’s Office. The move, the first since Independence, shifts the PMO from the colonial-era South Block to a modern, purpose-built facility aimed at improving efficiency and coordination across government.

To commemorate the occasion, the Prime Minister will also release a ₹100 commemorative coin. The government has described the relocation as a landmark moment in India’s administrative evolution, reflecting a push towards streamlined, citizen-focused governance.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to formally unveil the name Seva Teerth at 1.30 pm, followed by the inauguration of Seva Teerth along with Kartavya Bhavan-1 and 2. These new buildings will house several major ministries, bringing together offices that were earlier spread across ageing and scattered structures in the Central Vista area. Officials say this consolidation is expected to reduce coordination delays, lower maintenance costs and speed up decision-making.

Seva Teerth will bring under one roof the Prime Minister’s Office, the National Security Council Secretariat and the Cabinet Secretariat, institutions that earlier functioned from different locations. Kartavya Bhavan-1 and 2 will accommodate ministries such as Finance, Defence, Health and Family Welfare, Education, Law and Justice, Agriculture and others, with the aim of improving inter-ministerial collaboration and public access.

The new complexes are digitally integrated, with dedicated public interface zones and centralised reception areas to support e-governance and transparency. Built to 4-Star GRIHA sustainability standards, they incorporate renewable energy use, water conservation, efficient waste management and energy-saving design. Enhanced security systems, including smart access controls and integrated surveillance, have also been installed.

Following the relocation, the historic South and North Blocks will be repurposed into a public museum called Yuge Yugeen Bharat Sangrahalaya. An agreement for technical cooperation on the museum’s development was signed with France’s Museum Development Agency in December 2024.