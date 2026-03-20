Nashik godman arrest: Maha CM asks Women’s Commission Chief to resign

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday asked State Women’s Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar to resign, sources within the CMO said.

The directive came two days after the arrest of self‑proclaimed godman Captain Ashok Kharat from Nashik on allegations of sexual harassment and rape.

Chakankar is a trustee of Shri Shivnika Sansthan in Sinnar, Nashik district, where Kharat is president. The CM’s directive followed the surfacing of a video showing her in a compromisingly respectful position, washing the feet of the accused.

Fadnavis has already ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations against Kharat, including repeated sexual assault and filming of several women.

Chakankar has not yet submitted her resignation. Pressure stems from her alleged proximity to Kharat, a self‑styled godman and numerologist recently arrested on serious charges of sexual assault.

On Friday evening, she posted a letter to Maharashtra DGP Sadanand Date, directing a thorough, time‑bound and impartial investigation.

She said the commission was monitoring the case and asked the Nashik police commissioner to keep the commission updated.

The arrest has triggered a political storm, leading to the SIT headed by IPS officer Tejasvi Satpute.

Police confiscated a pen drive containing at least 58 video recordings of private moments of various individuals.

Photos also surfaced showing Chakankar holding an umbrella over Kharat’s head and performing Paadya Pujan (ritually washing his feet).

She has also been accused of threatening a local reporter who exposed Kharat a year ago.

Chakankar has said she will soon respond to all allegations with evidence.

Earlier on Friday, NCP working president Praful Patel described the case as extremely serious and disgusting. He said stringent action would be taken against those found guilty.

Patel noted that while names of political leaders were being mentioned, conclusions should not be drawn solely from photographs.

He added that internal party discussions were underway and senior leaders, including National President Sunetra Pawar, would be consulted.

Sources said Chakankar is likely to meet Pawar to present her side.

NCP state president Sunil Tatkare initially refused to comment, but later said the information emerging from Nashik was deeply disturbing.

He stressed that victims should come forward and register complaints, and assured that the government would take a firm stand to ensure strict action against the guilty.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare, activist Anjali Damania and NCP’s Rupali Thombre accused Chakankar of indulging in black magic rituals and protecting an individual involved in atrocities against women.

While Chakankar has claimed she was unaware of Kharat’s criminal activities and said the footage is being politicised, leaders across parties, including her colleague Rupali Thombare Patil and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, have demanded her immediate resignation to ensure an impartial investigation.



