Nation looks up to Murmu for guidance, says Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said that the entire country looks up to President Droupadi Murmu for inspiration and guidance in preserving the very “soul” of India. Patnaik said this while addressing the Odisha Assembly, when Murmu became the first President to address the House. She had served the State as a minister in Naveen Patnaik’s Council of Ministers from 2000 to 2004.

“As the President of this great country, you preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of India, the 75th anniversary of which was celebrated recently. The entire country looks upon you, President Madam, for inspiration and guidance in preserving the very soul of India,” Patnaik said.

Murmu bowed before Patnaik after finding a frail, above six feet man standing before her in the Assembly premises. As a goodwill gesture, Murmu held Patnaik by arms when the later lifted his hands in “namaste’ posture, drawing attention of the gathering before the photo session.

India’s second longest serving five-time chief minister (24 years and 98 days), Patnaik said it is a great honour for Odisha and its people that the President of India, hailing from the State, addressed the Legislative Assembly. “We are all proud that, the daughter of this land is the President of the country,” he said, adding that it is even more proud that she started her political career from this Odisha Assembly 25 years ago, and today she has increased the glory of this land by becoming the President of the country.

On the significance of Odisha in post Independence, Patnaik said, integration of princely States was a great political challenge. The accession of princely States of India first took place in Odisha with Nilagiri and others joining on November 14, 1947 and thus Odisha had provided leadership to the rest of India to unite and consolidate Indian nationhood.

The Leader of Opposition also said that Odisha has scripted history in myriad fields in the last couple of decades. In disaster management, food production, women’s empowerment, poverty alleviation, infrastructure development, transformation in health and educational spheres and creation of a climate of industrial growth, Odisha is indeed an inspiring story, he said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, in his speech, noted that for the first time in the State’s democratic history, a Head of State addressed the Odisha Assembly. He highlighted Murmu’s journey from a humble background to the highest office and described her struggles and achievements as an inspiration. This day will be inscribed in golden letters in the State’s democratic history, Majhi said.

The Chief Minister also outlined the State government’s focus on inclusive governance, citing initiatives for women, youth, and marginalised sections. He credited the President’s guidance and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” for the government’s efforts.