National Biodiversity Authority shares Rs 17 lakh benefit with BMC

New Delhi: Under the Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS) framework, the National Biodiversity Authority (NBA), under the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, has disbursed Rs 17 lakh to the Biodiversity Management Committee (BMC) of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), an official said on Thursday.

The disbursement stems from the successful commercial utilisation of soil micro-organisms belonging to the Bacillus genus, said an official statement of the Environment Ministry.

These micro-organisms have been utilised for the development of value-added probiotic products, reflecting an effective linkage between biodiversity conservation and modern biotechnology, said the statement.

The benefit-sharing arrangement ensures that a portion of the commercial gains derived from biological resources is channelled back to local communities, thereby supporting community-level development initiatives, it said.

The NBA has noted a growing trend within the biotechnology sector, wherein microorganisms are emerging as a critical foundation for industrial innovation. The biotechnology sector has contributed approximately Rs 10 crore to the accrued ABS fund, highlighting the significant role of microbial resources in sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, and industrial applications, it said.

Maharashtra continues to be the second major beneficiary State in ABS releases, next only to Andhra Pradesh, said the Ministry.

The State has received the highest share of ABS disbursements, excluding benefit-sharing amounts released from the access of Red Sanders wood. With the present release, the total ABS support extended to Maharashtra has reached nearly Rs 8 crore, benefiting over 200 Biodiversity Management Committees and seven institutions, it said.

The cumulative ABS disbursements at the national level have crossed a significant milestone of Rs 144.37 crore (around $16 million).

This achievement reflects the effective implementation of the Biological Diversity Act, 2002, and advances India’s commitments under the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, particularly Targets 13 and 19, said the statement.

The outcomes also align with India’s National Biodiversity Targets 13 and 19, which emphasise the sustainable use of biological resources and equitable benefit sharing with local communities, empowerment of Biodiversity Management Committees, and enhancement of livelihood security.

The ABS framework further contributes to the Sustainable Development Goals. Collectively, these outcomes reinforce India’s leadership in the global implementation of the Convention on Biological Diversity and its Nagoya Protocol, while promoting an integrated approach to biodiversity conservation and inclusive development.



