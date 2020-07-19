National capital witnessed heavy rains in the early hours of Sunday

New Delhi: Heavy rains, along with lightning and thunderstorms lashed several parts of Delhi in the early hours of Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that thunderstorm with rain is likely to continue in many places of Delhi and occur in adjoining areas of Adampur, Hissar, Hansi, Jind, Gohana, Gannaur, Barut, Rohtak, Sonipat, Bagpat, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

IMD further added, "Thundershowers with lightening over Delhi, NCR region is likely to continue during next 2-3 hours due to clouds approaching from West/Northwest sector over Delhi." On Saturday, the capital city had experienced sultry weather with rains continuing to elude large parts of the city.

Speaking on this, Head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD Kuldeep Srivastava said, "The monsoon trough has started shifting towards the north. Light to moderate rains is expected in Delhi over the next two days."

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, has recorded 47.9 mm rainfall in July so far, which is 56% less than the normal of 109.4 mm. The Palam and Lodhi Road weather stations have also recorded 38% and 49% less rains in July.

According to the IMD, the monsoon reached Delhi on June 25, two days earlier than the usual date of June 27. Normal rainfall was predicted in the capital city during the season.