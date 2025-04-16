National Herald case being used as pretext to target Gandhi family, Congress: Pawan Khera

New Delhi: Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on Wednesday said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) charge sheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case was a ploy to target the Gandhi family as well as the party and was driven by the government’s intent to harass them.

The ED filed its first charge sheet in over Rs 600 crore National Herald case on Tuesday and named Sonia Gandhi as accused number 1 and Rahul Gandhi as number 2 in connection with alleged money laundering.

Taking strong objection to money laundering charges, Khera said the National Herald case was being made into an issue to target the Gandhi family as well as the Congress party, and this was because the grand old party has always stood and fought for the people.

“Before Independence, the National Herald, Congress party and Gandhi family were targeted by the Britishers for raising the voice of people and in 2025, they are being targeted by the BJP government,” he said.

He further said that Congress and the Gandhi family have always fought for the emancipation of the poor and oppressed and empowering the marginalised classes and will continue to do so.

“The ED action on National Herald reflects Modi government’s angst and frustration against the Gandhis as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi constantly corners the Centre over ‘favouring cronies’ and ignoring the poor,” he pointed out.

He claimed that the BJP and RSS harbour a deep-rooted dislike for the Congress party and asserted that they will neither get intimidated nor silenced, no matter how much the government conspires to harass and target them.

“The previous instances of disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Member of Parliament and forced vacation of his government bungalow was part of this conspiracy, he remarked.

He further slammed the government for denying the backwards classes their rights and privileges and said, “Whenever Rahul Gandhi raises voice for caste-based census, this makes them uncomfortable.”

“We are soldiers of the Constitution. We won’t get frightened, we won’t be cowed down,” he stated.