National Herald Case: ED Chargesheets Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi in Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and several others in connection with an ongoing money laundering investigation linked to the National Herald case.

The chargesheet, submitted on April 9 in a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), was taken up for initial scrutiny by Special Judge Vishal Gogne on Tuesday. The court has scheduled the next hearing for April 25 to consider the matter of cognizance.

Last week, the ED issued notices for the seizure of immovable assets worth ₹661 crore located in Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow. These assets, previously attached by the agency, belong to Associated Journals Limited (AJL)—the publisher of the National Herald newspaper—and Young Indian, which currently owns it.

Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are majority stakeholders in Young Indian. The ED alleges that the company acquired AJL and its vast property holdings—valued at over ₹2,000 crore—for just ₹50 lakh, via a loan from the Congress party. Both leaders were questioned in 2022 as part of the probe.

The ED’s case stems from a 2013 complaint filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, which led to a trial court allowing the Income Tax Department to investigate the financial dealings of the National Herald and to assess the tax liabilities of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

According to sources, the chargesheet was filed after the ED gathered what it described as “sufficient evidence” during its investigation. Apart from Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey are also named in the chargesheet.

Judge Gogne noted in court: “A fresh prosecution complaint under Sections 44 and 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, for commission of offence of money laundering as defined under Section 3 read with Section 70 and punishable under Section 4 of PMLA, 2002, has been received by way of assignment.”

The court also acknowledged that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi—accused number 1 and 2 in the case—are sitting Members of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, respectively. The matter has been assigned by the Principal District and Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (PC Act), CBI.

The next hearing will involve a review of the ED’s case diaries and further submissions by the agency’s counsel.

Reacting to the development, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized the move in a post on X (formerly Twitter):

“The seizure of National Herald’s assets is a state-sponsored crime masquerading as the rule of law. The filing of chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others is nothing but an attempt at vendetta politics and intimidation by the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. The Indian National Congress and its leadership will not remain silent. Satyamev Jayate!”

The ED had earlier stated that its investigation began in 2021 following a Delhi court’s cognizance of Swamy’s private complaint. The agency alleges a “criminal conspiracy” involving prominent political figures—among them Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, the late Motilal Vohra and Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, and Young Indian—in what it calls a fraudulent takeover of AJL’s assets.

According to the ED, its investigation revealed the use of AJL properties and the Young Indian entity for generating further proceeds of crime. This includes alleged bogus donations amounting to ₹18 crore, fake advance rent of ₹38 crore, and fictitious advertisements worth ₹29 crore.

The case remains under judicial consideration and is expected to see further developments at the upcoming hearing on April 25.