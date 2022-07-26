National Herald case: ED quizes Sonia for second time

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday interrogated Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for the second time in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked with the National Herald newspaper.

Sonia left the ED around headquarters at around 2 p.m after three hours of questioning by a team of additional director Monika Sharma.

Earlier in the day, she arrived at the ED office here along with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi who was seen carrying a medicine box. Taking Sonia's ill health into consideration, the central agency has permitted Priyanka to be present in the office during the interrogation but in a separate room.

On July 21, Sonia had reached the ED headquarters at around 12.10 pm for the first round of questioning. She was accompanied by her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

While Rahul Gandhi had left the ED headquarters soon, Priyanka stayed back to attend to the medical needs of her mother.

According to ED sources, Sonia was asked the same set of questions which were asked to Rahul Gandhi during his five days questioning.