National Herald case: HC to hear ED plea against Gandhis on Mar 9

The Delhi High Court on Thursday listed for hearing on March 9 a plea by the ED challenging the order of the trial court that refused to take cognisance of its chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others in the National Herald related money laundering case.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma granted time to the Gandhis and others to file their replies. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), objected to the request made by the counsel for the respondent leaders for additional time to file responses, saying notice was served to them two months ago.

Terming it a "neat question of law", he said the case has to be argued on law and not facts, and the findings of the trial court were "coming in the way" of other cases. The reasons given by the trial court to refuse taking cognizance in the case were "patently perverse", the solicitor general said.

On December 22, the high court had issued notice to the Gandhis and others on the main petition as well as on the ED's application seeking a stay on the December 16, 2025 trial court order, which held that cognisance of the agency's complaint in the case was "impermissible in law" as it was not founded on an FIR.

Besides Gandhis, the high court had also issued notices to Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, Young Indian, Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd and Sunil Bhandari on the ED's plea. The ED has accused Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, as well as Congress leaders Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, along with Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, and a private company, Young Indian, of conspiracy and money laundering.