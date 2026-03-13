National Institute of Ayurveda launches podcast on traditional medicine

The National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA) in Jaipur has launched a dedicated podcast studio where experts will provide authentic information on Ayurvedic medicine, diseases and treatment methods, an official said on Thursday.

The initiative aims to counter the growing spread of unverified and misleading information related to Ayurveda across digital platforms, they said.

It is probably the first podcast studio among AYUSH government institutes in the country.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Sanjeev Sharma said on Thursday that the studio has been established under the guidance of the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, to provide credible and scientific information about Ayurveda to the public. The facility was inaugurated during the institute’s golden jubilee celebrations by Union Minister of State for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav last month, and the vice-chancellor recorded a podcast recently, which will be released in the next few days.

The episodes will be released on the institute’s social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. “Today, a large amount of information about Ayurvedic remedies, medicines and treatments is available on social media. However, much of it is not verified. People often watch such videos or posts and begin following the suggestions, which may sometimes be misleading,” an official said.

The new podcast studio will feature discussions by subject experts, experienced Ayurvedic physicians and researchers who will explain various aspects of Ayurveda in a structured and reliable manner. According to the institute, the podcasts will cover a wide range of topics, including common illnesses, symptoms, preventive healthcare, lifestyle practices and treatment options based on established Ayurvedic principles.

“The objective is to provide people with authentic and scientifically explained information so that they can clearly understand the principles of Ayurveda and its correct application,” the official said.

He said that the initiative will help bridge the gap between traditional knowledge and modern digital communication.