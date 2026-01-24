National School Band Competition strengthens discipline: Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar

New Delhi: School Education and Literacy Secretary Sanjay Kumar on Saturday inaugurated the Grand Finale of National School Band Competition (NSBC) 7, 2025–26, reiterating the Education Ministry's plan to promote diverse talents beyond the classroom in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, who jointly started the competition, at National Bal Bhavan, New Delhi, said the event marks a significant milestone in promoting discipline, teamwork and musical excellence among school students across the country.

Secretary, DoSEL, noted that the tradition of school bands is deeply inspired by the armed forces, where music has historically served as a powerful symbol of valour, unity and morale.

Even in the most challenging wartime conditions, military bands have played a vital role in motivating troops and strengthening bonds of camaraderie and collective spirit, said Sanjay Kumar.

He added that participation at the national level itself is a significant milestone, reflecting months of rigorous practice and dedication by students.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, in his address, appreciated the collaboration between the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Education in institutionalising the competition as part of the Republic Day Celebrations.

He lauded the students for their dedication, precision and musical excellence, noting that such initiatives instil a deep sense of patriotism and national service among young learners.

Amarpreet Duggal, Joint Secretary, DoSEL, presented the Vote of Thanks. She expressed gratitude to all dignitaries, participating schools, mentors and organising teams for their efforts in making the event a success.

While the National Capital Delhi has sent one school to the band competition, the maximum number of three schools from Jharkhand have made the cut for the Grand Finale.

The three Jharkhand schools are: St. Xavier’s High School Lupungutu, Chaibasa, West Singhbhum; Kairali School Sec-2, HEC Township, Dhurwa, Ranchi and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Kanke, Ranchi.

From Uttar Pradesh two schools have reached the Finale. These are: St. Joseph College, Ruchi, Khand-1, Shardanagar, Aashiyana, Lucknow and City Montessori School Kanpur Road, LDA, Lucknow, said a statement.