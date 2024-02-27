National Science Day 2024: History, Importance, and Theme| Explained

The word SCIENCE can evoke different emotions and memories for everyone. For some, it brings back fond memories of school days filled with fun and curious conversations. Others might recall hours spent grappling with complex formulae and concepts. Across the world, science is perceived in different ways. Here are some global impressions about science,

Sally Ride, an American astronaut and physicist, says, “Science is fun. Science is curiosity. We all have natural curiosity. Science is a process of investigating. It's posing questions and coming up with a method. It's delving in.”

Carl Sagan, an American astronomer and science communicator, claims, “Science is a way of thinking much more than it is a body of knowledge.”

Michio Kaku, an American physicist, says, “Science is the bridge that connects our dreams with reality and empowers us to shape the future we envision.”

“Science is a source of endless possibilities; it all depends on our willingness to explore and experiment.” - Unknown

But, for Sir CV Raman, “The essence of Science is independent thinking, hard work, and not equipment.”

India has been at the forefront of celebrating scientific discoveries and innovations, and Sir CV Raman’s breakthrough is no exception.

Each year, India proudly celebrates National Science Day on February 28th to honour Sir CV Raman’s groundbreaking discovery of the scattering of light in 1932, an achievement later termed the Raman Effect.

What is Raman Effect?

The Raman Effect, also referred to as Raman Scattering, is a scientific phenomenon where molecules scatter and deflect light's wavelength. This scattering results in a wavelength different from that of the incident light, known as the Stokes and Anti-Stoke Raman lines. The Raman Effect thus refers to the occurrence of change in the wavelength of the scattered light.

Sir CV Raman’s love for science led to this trailblazing discovery that showed the world that light passing through a transparent medium can bring changes that are unique to itself.

Extending the use cases of the Raman Effect, Raman Spectroscopy is a technique that studies and analyses the chemical compositions of substances. It enables scientists to learn more about the molecule's structure, its chemical composition, and various other characteristics by observing and identifying the change in light.

History of National Science Day

National Science Day not only celebrates Sir CV Raman’s discovery but also serves as a setting to appreciate and bring public awareness about the contributions of our scientific community towards the development of our nation.

Let’s take a quick look at the importance of National Science Day.

The Raman Effect was discovered in 1928: The phenomenon of light scattering in inelastic collisions through modules of matter was piloted by the Indian physicist Sir CV Raman.

CV Raman was awarded the Nobel Prize: The Raman Effect had far-reaching, paradigm-shifting consequences for many scientific disciplines after its discovery, which shook up our understanding of the relationship between light and matter. The Nobel Prize in Physics was bestowed upon Sir CV Raman in 1930 in recognition of his work.

The 1986 NCSTC Proposal: The Indian government officially recognised the discovery of the Raman Effect and declared February 28th as National Science Day in 1986. The proposal from the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) was primarily intended to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect and to inspire scientific inquiry among the general population of India.

First National Science Day was held in 1987: Indians commemorated National Science Day for the first time on February 28th, 1987, based on the suggestion of NCSTC in 1986. This year, we are celebrating the 85th anniversary of Sir CV Raman's discovery of the Raman Effect.

Theme of National Science Day 2024

Each year, the celebration is anchored around a specific theme chosen by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, aimed at highlighting different facets of scientific endeavour and its relevance to society. These themes are carefully selected to appreciate the scientific community's contributions while also spreading awareness about the importance of science in daily life and encouraging the youth to pursue scientific research.

The theme for the 2024 National Science Day is ‘Indigenous Technology for Viksit Bharat.’ Some of the main takeaways from the theme are.

Opens new-age possibilities for the scientific community and the public to join forces and make a positive impact on India's overall health and prosperity.

Indigenization of science, technology, and innovation is a topic that needs more public attention and respect, and this strategy is centred around that goal.

Creating Atma Nirbhar India is a central focus of the theme.

Encouraging people to think more practically, scientifically, and technologically.

People should adapt technology aptly and stop misusing it, causing threats to the nation and its residents.

Importance of 2024's National Science Day

The importance of celebrating National Science Day extends far beyond merely remembering the groundbreaking Raman Effect; rather, it reflects India's continuous pursuit of becoming a world leader in science. Notably, it helps shape India's scientific advancement by remembering the past, appreciating the present, and thinking about the future.

Here are 5 ways National Science Day is celebrated in India.

Increasing the reliability of scientific evidence: Our nation's scientific base will be strengthened if we inspire subsequent generations to help improve science and use science to solve global problems.

Fostering global partnerships: By holding a nationwide celebration, India shows its dedication to scientific advancement and creates opportunities to collaborate with scientific societies around the world.

Highlights of scientific progress in India: On National Science Day, scientists from all over India come together to celebrate and highlight recent breakthroughs and achievements in various scientific domains. The nation takes pride in this, and it encourages the next generation to take up the scientific profession.

Encourage an inquisitive spirit in the minds of the next generation: Children are more likely to develop a love for science when they participate in exciting events like science fairs, workshops, and exhibitions.

Spreading knowledge about science: By observing National Science Day, more people will be familiar with science and its concepts, as well as the latest scientific discoveries.

National Science Day Events

National Science Day is a day to honour the dream of a more just, sustainable, and prosperous future for all people through the exploration and innovation of new ideas and technologies.

The nation solemnises National Science Day with these events:

The National Awards for Science & Technology Communication are bestowed to honour exceptional work, get the public excited about science, and inspire the next generation to follow in their scientific footsteps.

Radio and television programs aimed at promoting scientific ideas and thinking.

Educational institutions host science fairs, interactive workshops, lectures, and more.

The most recent discoveries and developments in a variety of scientific domains are often on display at research institutions' annual exhibitions.

Events hosted by non-profits and community groups further increase the number of people who have access to scientific information.

In conclusion, National Science Day stands as a testament to India's enduring legacy of scientific exploration and its dedication to celebrating and promoting scientific achievements and knowledge.