National Shooting Coach Suspended After Sexual Assault Allegation Against Minor Athlete

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has suspended a national-level shooting coach following serious allegations of sexual assault against a 17-year-old shooter during a competition stay in Faridabad last month.

NRAI Secretary General Pawan Kumar Singh confirmed the immediate suspension, stating the coach is barred from all duties and new assignments pending a full inquiry triggered by a police FIR. Haryana Police registered the case on Tuesday at the Women’s Police Station in NIT Faridabad under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and Section 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, confirming the victim was a minor.

The alleged assault occurred on December 16 after a national shooting event at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Academy in New Delhi. The FIR details that the coach summoned the athlete to his Surajkund hotel lobby under the pretense of performance review, then coerced her into his room for a "focused discussion." Despite her resistance, the assault took place, followed by threats to derail her career and harm her family if she spoke out. The shocked teenager fled and later confided in relatives, leading to the complaint.

Police investigations continue as the sports community reacts with outrage. Sources has reviewed the FIR copy, highlighting the federation's swift response amid calls for stricter safeguards in athlete-coach interactions.