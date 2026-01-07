National Textiles Ministers’ conference in Guwahati to position India as global hub

New Delhi: With an aim to provide a platform for deliberations on policy, investment, sustainability, exports, infrastructure development, and technological advancement in the textile sector, a two-day ‘National Textiles Ministers’ Conference 2026’ will be organised in Assam, it was announced on Wednesday.

Organised by the Ministry of Textiles, in collaboration with the Government of Assam, the event will commence from January 8 in Guwahati.

The conference will be held under the theme “India’s Textiles: Weaving Growth, Heritage and Innovation”, bringing together Textile Ministers and senior officials from states and Union Territories across the nation.

It aligns with the government’s vision of positioning India as a global textile manufacturing hub by 2030, with a focus on boosting exports, employment generation, and inclusive growth, in line with the ethos of “Vikas Bhi, VirasatBhi”.

The inaugural session will be attended by the Union Minister of Textiles, Giriraj Singh; Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Minister of State for Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, along with other dignitaries.

The conference will feature sessions covering key areas such as Infrastructure and Investment, Expanding India’s Textile Exports, Raw Materials and Fibres, Technical Textiles and New-Age Fibres, and Preserving and Promoting Handlooms and Handicrafts. Special focus will be placed on flagship initiatives such as the PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks, sustainability and environmental compliance, technical textiles, innovation, and integrated value-chain development.

“Ministers and officials from States and Union Territories across the nation, are expected to participate and share best practices, challenges and policy suggestions aimed at strengthening the textile value chain across regions and districts,” said the statement.

The National Textiles Ministers’ conference is expected to strengthen Centre–State collaboration and chart a clear roadmap for a competitive, sustainable, and inclusive textile sector, the statement added.