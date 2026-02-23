Nationwide Violence Erupts In Mexico After El Mencho’s Death

Widespread unrest has gripped Mexico following the reported killing of notorious drug lord Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, widely known as El Mencho. The 60-year-old leader of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel reportedly died in custody after being wounded during a special forces operation in Tapalpa, Jalisco.

In the immediate aftermath, cartel operatives launched coordinated retaliation across the country. Security officials reported more than 250 burning roadblocks set up across at least 20 states, paralysing highways and major transport routes. Vehicles were torched, businesses shut down, and thick smoke engulfed several cities.

Tourist hub Puerto Vallarta witnessed panic at its airport as fears of gunfire spread, while violence disrupted daily life in Guadalajara, Mexico’s second-largest city and a future World Cup host. Public transport services were suspended, and residents were urged to remain indoors.

Authorities in Jalisco, Michoacan and Guanajuato confirmed multiple casualties, including National Guard personnel, amid clashes linked to the unrest. Major airlines temporarily halted flights due to the deteriorating security situation.

International advisories followed swiftly. The Indian Embassy in Mexico urged Indian nationals to shelter in place, avoid crowded areas and restrict movement. Similar alerts were issued by the United States and Canada.

El Mencho’s killing marks one of the most significant blows to Mexico’s drug networks in recent years, particularly those linked to fentanyl trafficking into North America. However, the rapid and large-scale backlash highlights the cartel’s deep operational reach and the volatile security landscape following the kingpin’s death.