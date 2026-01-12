Naveen accuses State govt of betraying farmers

Bhubaneswar: The BJD president, Naveen Patnaik, accused the Odisha government of “betraying” farmers, alleging that they are forced to spend winter nights under open skies to sell their paddy in state-run mandis. Taking to social media on Saturday, Patnaik alleged, “The entire paddy procurement system in the state has collapsed, leaving farmers exploited, helpless, and frustrated by the government itself.

In biting cold winds, farmers are spending nights in the mandis guarding their hard-earned paddy.” Stating that farmers are now protesting on national highways, demanding the smooth procurement of paddy, Patnaik asked, “When will the government procure the farmers’ paddy?” He made the allegations a day after holding the state government responsible for the sufferings of people due to “No PUC, No Fuel” policy, which he described as “policy flip-flops”. Patnaik alleged that the State’s BJP government has completely “failed” in the enforcement of the Pollution Under Control (PUC) norms. “The BJP’s double-engine government came to power after making numerous promises to farmers. But after coming to power, have all those promises gone down the drain? From announcing a bonus on paddy procurement to showing dreams to farmers, the government has left farmers disillusioned at every step,” he claimed.

Patnaik alleged that the BJP government’s assurances of respecting farmers have turned out to be “false” promises. “In exchange for respect, farmers feel utterly disrespected and exploited at every turn. Even as farmers are protesting because they can’t sell their own hard-earned paddy, this government calls them ‘nuisance-makers’. Is this what the double-engine government means by respecting farmers?” he asked.