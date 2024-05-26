Naveen khichi owner of Baby care centre in Delhi arrested,7 newborn babies died in fire incident

New Delhi: Seven newborn babies tragically died in a fire incident at a child care center in East Delhi. Now,The police have finally arrested the owner of Delhi's Baby Care Hospital on Sunday. He has been identified as Dr. Naveen Khichi. Since the incident, Naveen Khichi has been absconding, and the police have been searching for him. He is accused of harming a newborn during treatment, and he did not even have an NOC to run the hospital. This accident happened on Saturday night in Vivek Vihar, East Delhi, in which many newborns were injured.



The police are actively investigating the case by questioning Naveen Khichi. According to reports, in addition to the Baby Care Hospital in Vivek Vihar, he owned many additional hospitals that solely treated children.

A fire broke out at the Baby Care Hospital in Vivek Vihar about 11.30 p.m. on Saturday. The fire was so intense that it spread to other stores as well.As soon as the information was received, the fire service team reached the spot and along with other local people, evacuated 12 children present in the hospital.These children were immediately admitted to the hospital, out of which 6 were declared dead by the doctors and one died during treatment.Delhi Fire Brigade Director Atul Garg said that it is most likely that the officials did not have the NOC.

The police had registered an FIR against Naveen Khichi under sections 336 and 304A. Naveen has been absconding since the incident. But now the police have arrested him. He said that there were some oxygen cylinders in the hospital due to which there were explosions.

He said, at 11:32 pm, we got a call that a fire broke out in Baby Care Hospital. We initially sent seven fire engines and later sent five more. We worked very hard and rescued 12 children. Later we came to know that there were small children there, out of which about six children died.