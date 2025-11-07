Naveen Patnaik leads massive roadshow in Nuapada, seeks vote for BJD's Snehangini Chhuria

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Friday held a grand roadshow and addressed a large public meeting as part of his marathon campaign for the Nuapada bypoll, which is scheduled to be held on November 11.

The veteran leader and former Chief Minister greeted thousands of supporters and party workers standing on both sides of the road by waving his hand during the three-hour-long grand roadshow from Khariar Road to Nuapada. He sought the blessings of the people of Nuapada for the BJD and urged voters to vote for the party’s candidate, Snehangini Chhuria.

Later, the BJD supremo addressed a large gathering at a public meeting at Parkot in Nuapada. In his address, Patnaik targeted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that development cannot be achieved through false propaganda or simply by changing colours. He stated that a government cannot run on false promises.

Patnaik further added that during the Biju Janata Dal government, significant development had taken place in various sectors such as education, healthcare, connectivity, drinking water supply, irrigation, and tribal welfare. Thousands of acres of land in Nuapada were provided with irrigation facilities, and there was substantial improvement in drinking water supply as well.

He said that the Biju Expressway, built during the BJD government, has opened new opportunities for the economic development of Nuapada. The ex-CM alleged that under the current BJP government, all the development works across the state have come to a complete halt.

He asserted that the BJP-led state government has failed to fulfil several promises it made to the public during the elections, such as providing free electricity up to 300 units and Rs 3,500 pension to senior citizens. Patnaik also criticised the state government over the shortage of urea and the Katni Chhatni (deduction during crop procurement by millers).

Patnaik accused the BJP government of betraying the people of Odisha during its 500 days of rule. He alleged that several efforts were made to prevent people from attending his meeting at Komna on November 3. However, a large number of brothers and sisters from Komna came to his public meeting, for which Patnaik expressed his gratitude during his speech.

“The BJP people can run a government by telling lies and can steal the candidate, but they can never win the hearts of the people,” said Patnaik.

The BJD president reiterated that the people are well aware of the betrayal done to the BJD party, to the public, and to him personally. He said they will give an appropriate reply to this treachery by voting in favour of the BJD candidate Snehangini Chhuria on November 11.



