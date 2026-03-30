Naveen Patnaik Slams BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Over ‘CIA Link’ Remark On Biju Patnaik

Naveen Patnaik has strongly criticised Nishikant Dubey over his controversial remarks about Biju Patnaik, sparking a political storm in Odisha.

Reacting sharply, the BJD chief said Dubey needed “mental doctor’s attention” for making what he described as outrageous statements about the late leader. His remarks came amid growing backlash against Dubey’s claim linking Biju Patnaik to the CIA during the 1960s.

The controversy began after Dubey alleged that Biju Patnaik acted as a connection between former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the CIA during the Sino-Indian conflict. This statement triggered widespread anger, particularly among BJD leaders and supporters.

Naveen Patnaik dismissed the claim as baseless and expressed disbelief, questioning the logic behind such allegations. Reflecting on that period, he recalled his personal memories and highlighted Biju Patnaik’s strong opposition to China during the war.

The issue has since escalated, with several BJD leaders condemning Dubey’s remarks as disrespectful and politically motivated. They accused him of dragging Biju Patnaik’s name into historical narratives to target political opponents.

Adding to the fallout, Sasmit Patra resigned from a parliamentary committee headed by Dubey in protest. Other MPs, including Manas Mangaraj, Subhasish Khuntia, Muzibulla Khan, and Niranjan Bishi, also criticised the BJP MP, calling the remarks an insult to Odisha’s pride.

Senior BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra further demanded a formal apology, calling Biju Patnaik a patriot whose legacy should not be tarnished.

The controversy continues to intensify, highlighting deep political divisions and sensitivities surrounding historical figures in Indian politics.