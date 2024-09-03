Naveen’s Hinjili seat witnessed 100 murders: Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Hinjili Assembly constituency, from where former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik has been elected, had witnessed 100 murders during the rule of the BJD government, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi told the State Assembly on Monday.

Majhi, in a written reply to BJP’s Pradyumna Kumar Nayak, said the Hinjili constituency reported 100 murders in which 328 people were arrested.

The Chief Minister said out of these 100 cases, only in two cases the accused have been convicted and 69 cases are still pending in courts while the accused were acquitted in 22 cases.

The Chief Minister also gave information on police encounters in Ganjam district, which witnessed at least 37 cases in which there was an exchange of fire between the police and the criminals.

In these 37 cases, at least 63 police personnel have sustained bullet injuries, he added.