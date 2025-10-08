Navi Mumbai Airport Opens Today: PM Modi to Launch India’s First Fully Digital Airport

The Prime Minister will first arrive in Navi Mumbai. He'll also, at about 3 PM, take a walkthrough of the new Navi Mumbai International Airport. After that, at about 3 30 PM, the Prime Minister will perform the formal induction of Navi Mumbai International Airport. He will also flag off and dedicate various projects in Mumbai. PM Modi Navi Mumbai airport is likely to start marketable operations in December.

Navi Mumbai airport inauguration in a public-private cooperation between Adani Airport effects and CIDCO( City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd).

Know all about Navi Mumbai airport facts:

India first digital airport

The Navi Mumbai airport is touted as the country’s first fully digital airport with the complete experience of pre-booked vehicle parking, online baggage drop and automated immigration services. It also has an AI-enabled terminal.

NMIA will spread across 1,160 hectares, handling 20 million passengers at the outset with one runway and one terminal. When all four terminals and two runways are operational, it will be able to handle up to 155 million passengers per annum.

Built at ₹19,650 crore, the airport launch India over 2 lakh jobs across aviation, logistics, IT, hospitality and real estate.

Airlines have already announced their operations at Navi Mumbai, with IndiGo, Air India Express and Akasa Air starting flights to major cities.

NMIA is expected to start commercial operations in December with about 40% international traffic, increasing to 75% later on. Digital airport India 2025 will function 12 hours a day in the initial phase.

Arun Bansal, CEO, Adani Airports Holdings Ltd (AAHL), described the Navi Mumbai airport as an “anxiety-free airport” with digital and automated operations. He stated: “We are currently doing trials of AI-powered baggage tracking in Ahmedabad. At Navi Mumbai, they will also get an SMS on their phones. For example, when their bag is number 20 on the carousel.”