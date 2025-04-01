Navika Sagar Parikrama II: Indian Navy’s women officers reach Cape Town

Delhi: Navika Sagar Parikrama II, an expedition undertaken by two women officers of the Indian Navy, Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A, reached Cape Town, South Africa, on Monday. The officers are sailing aboard the Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini as part of their mission to circumnavigate the globe.

The expedition aims to cover over 23,400 nautical miles (approximately 43,300 kilometers) in eight months. With their arrival in Cape Town, the crew has completed the fourth leg of their journey.

At Cape Town, the vessel and crew were welcomed by Ruby Jaspreet, Consul General of India, Rear Admiral (JG) Lisa Hendricks, Chief of Staff of the South African Navy Fleet, and Captain Atul Sapahia, Defence Adviser of India in Pretoria. The South African Naval Band also performed to mark their arrival.

INSV Tarini is scheduled to depart from Cape Town on April 15 after a two-week stay at the Royal Cape Yacht Club for maintenance and repairs. During this period, the crew will interact with the South African Navy at Simon’s Town Naval Base and Gordon’s Bay Naval College. Community outreach events are also planned.

The Navika Sagar Parikrama II expedition was flagged off by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, on October 2, 2024, from Goa. The journey includes stopovers in Fremantle (Australia), Lyttelton (New Zealand), and Port Stanley (Falklands, UK), with a scheduled return to Goa in May 2025.

The voyage has been highly challenging, with the crew encountering rough seas, extremely cold temperatures, stormy weather, winds exceeding 50 knots (93 km/h), and waves up to 7 meters (23 feet) high. INSV Tarini, a 56-foot indigenously built sailing vessel inducted into the Indian Navy in 2018, has participated in multiple such expeditions. The vessel exemplifies India’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives.

Navika Sagar Parikrama II promotes women’s empowerment in the Indian Armed Forces and aims to inspire young women to join the services, particularly the Indian Navy. This edition also focuses on advancing marine and scientific research.

The stopover in Cape Town highlights the growing maritime ties between India and South Africa. India remains committed to strengthening maritime cooperation with friendly nations in the Indian Ocean Region. In recent engagements, the Indian Naval Ship Talwar participated in the 8th edition of Exercise IBSAMAR in South Africa in October 2024, while the stealth frigate INS Tushil made a port call at Durban in January 2025, fostering naval collaboration and community engagement.

Such missions and interactions enhance maritime security and cooperation, addressing common challenges in the region while fostering best practices for safe and secure seas.