Navitaire System Glitch Disrupts Airline Operations Across India And Europe, Delhi Check-Ins Affected

Airline services across India experienced temporary disruption on Thursday morning after a technical outage hit Navitaire, a commonly used reservation and departure control platform. The issue affected several airlines in India along with parts of the Asia-Pacific and European regions, leading to delays in check-in and boarding during peak travel hours.

Officials said that all Indian carriers using the affected system, except Air India, were impacted during the early hours. Airlines including IndiGo, Air India Express, Akasa Air and SpiceJet faced intermittent outages between 6:45 am and 7:28 am, and again briefly after 8 am, resulting in slower passenger processing.

At Indira Gandhi International Airport, the disruption led to congestion at check-in counters as airport staff and airlines switched to manual procedures to manage passenger flow. The situation was further strained by increased terminal activity linked to the ongoing AI Summit in the national capital, which also triggered additional security-related flight restrictions.

Airport and airline officials confirmed that while some flights saw minor departure delays, there were no immediate cancellations linked to the system failure. Operations continued using backup processes, and authorities said the slowdown was short-lived.

Navitaire, which is owned by Amadeus, provides cloud-based tools for reservations, inventory management, check-in and boarding, mainly for low-cost and hybrid carriers worldwide. The outage affected passenger-facing systems, including airport check-in counters and boarding gates, leading to longer queues during the morning rush.

By late morning, officials said the technical issue had been brought under control and airline operations were steadily normalising, with airports advising passengers to expect minimal residual delays.