Navjot Sidhu to meet Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday

New Delhi: Amid infighting in the Punjab Congress, sulking party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu is expected to meet Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday. This meeting is ahead of the Congress peace formula which is to be given by the AICC and rejig in Punjab unit -- both in the government and in the organization.

Rahul Gandhi will try to pacify the disgruntled leader and will press for an amicable solution to the infighting between chief minister Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu ahead of next year's crucial assembly election.

Sidhu had also met the three-member panel formed by party chief Sonia Ganshi to resolve the issues.

Last week Punjab Congress president Sunil Jhakhar, finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal and MPs Pratap Singh Bajwa and Manish Tewari met Rahul Gandhi and apprised him of the situation after infighting escalated in the state.

Sunil Jakhar said after the meet, "Hope that the current situation will be resolved and some wrong people are advising the chief minister over the decision on jobs to kin of MLAs."

He said the issue of Navjot Singh Sidhu is under discussion by the party leadership. While another bete noire of Punjab CM, Pratap Singh Bajwa also met Rahul Gandhi and said that he discussed the ground reality and current political situation in the state.