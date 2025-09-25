Navratri Just Got Smarter: 5 Smart TV Deals You’ll Regret Missing

Celebrate Navratri with blockbuster deals on Smart TVs from leading brands! Upgrade your entertainment experience with stunning displays, immersive sound, and festive discounts. Get up to 60% off on top TV brands during Bajaj Finserv’s ongoing Blockbuster EMI Days from 15 September – 31 October 2025.

Navratri is here, and so are the most irresistible Smart TV offers of the season. From cinematic brilliance to smart connectivity, Samsung, LG, Haier, and Sony deliver the ultimate viewing experience. Whether it’s streaming festive specials, watching live performances, or enjoying movie nights, stunning clarity and smart features add to the celebration.

With a wide range of models from Samsung, LG, Haier, and Sony, you can bring home a Smart TV that perfectly fits your space while saving up to 60%. During Blockbuster EMI Days (valid from 15 September till 31 October 2025), enjoy exclusive festive offers such as 1 EMI off, attractive discounts, and more. Choose from 50+ Easy EMI schemes, benefit from zero down payment options on select models, and shop at over 1.5 lakh partner stores across 4,000+ cities in India. Upgrading your home entertainment this Navratri has never been easier.

Top Smart TV deals this Navratri

Here are some of the bestselling Smart TVs available with attractive EMI options:

Samsung 32-inch HD LED Smart TV PurColor (32T4350)

Bring home an affordable HD Smart TV designed for vibrant visuals and smooth streaming. With Samsung’s PurColor technology, this 32-inch model delivers lifelike colours, smart connectivity, and entertainment apps, making it a great choice for smaller living rooms and bedrooms.

Specification Details Price Rs. 15,506 EMI starting from Rs. 912/month Screen size 32-inch Resolution HD Ready (1366 x 768) Display type LED Smart TV Technology PurColor, HDR support Smart features Apps, Wi-Fi connectivity, screen mirroring

LG 32-inch HD Ready LED Smart TV (32LM560BPTC)

A compact HD Smart TV from LG, perfect for smaller spaces like bedrooms or study rooms. It features a simple user interface, webOS for easy navigation, and excellent colour reproduction, making family viewing and OTT streaming convenient.

Specification Details Price Rs. 17,000 EMI starting from Rs. 1,794/month Screen size 32-inch Resolution HD Ready (1366 x 768) Display type LED Smart TV Technology Active HDR, Dynamic Colour Enhancer Smart features webOS, streaming apps, USB & HDMI ports

Sony 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED (KDL-32W6100)

Enjoy Sony’s superior picture and sound technology in a budget-friendly package. The Sony KDL-32W6100 offers HD-ready clarity, Motionflow XR for smooth action, and smart features, making it an excellent option for those seeking durability and trusted performance.

Specification Details Price Rs. 23,171 EMI starting from Rs. 1,448/month Screen size 32-inch Resolution HD Ready (1366 x 768) Display type Smart LED TV Technology Motionflow XR, Clear Resolution Enhancer Smart features Smart TV apps, Wi-Fi, USB playback

Samsung 43-inch Full HD LED Smart TV PurColor (43T5350)

Upgrade to a larger, full HD viewing experience with Samsung’s PurColor technology. The 43T5350 balances affordability and smart features, offering crisp visuals, access to OTT apps, and smooth wireless streaming—ideal for family movie nights and sports.

Specification Details Price Rs. 24,594 EMI starting from Rs. 1,366/month Screen size 43-inch Resolution Full HD (1920 x 1080) Display type LED Smart TV Technology PurColor, HDR Smart features Apps, Wi-Fi, screen mirroring

Samsung 43-inch Full HD LED Smart TV PurColor (43T5500)

A stylish full HD Smart TV with Samsung’s colour-boosting PurColor and a sleek design. The 43T5500 provides rich visuals, smooth navigation, and multiple connectivity options, making it one of the best budget-friendly 43-inch TVs this Navratri.

Specification Details Price Rs. 26,010 EMI starting from Rs. 1,445/month Screen size 43-inch Resolution Full HD (1920 x 1080) Display type LED Smart TV Technology PurColor, HDR Smart features Smart Hub, streaming apps, Wi-Fi

Price and EMI comparison

Model Price (Rs.) EMI Starting From (Rs.) Samsung 32T4350 15,506 912/month LG 32LM560BPTC 17,000 1,794/month Sony KDL-32W6100 23,171 1,448/month Samsung 43T5350 24,594 1,366/month Samsung 43T5500 26,010 1,445/month

Disclaimer: Prices and specifications are approximate and may vary by location, retailer, promotional offers, and model variants.

Why shop with Bajaj Finserv

When you buy your Smart TV during Navratri through Bajaj Finserv, you unlock exclusive festive benefits:

Blockbuster EMI Days (15 Sept – 31 Oct 2025) : Avail festive discounts plus 50+ EMI schemes.

: Avail festive discounts plus 50+ EMI schemes. Maha Bachat Savings Calculator : Add up your brand discounts, festive partner offers, and flexible Easy EMI savings to see your total festive savings in one place.

: Add up your brand discounts, festive partner offers, and flexible Easy EMI savings to see your total festive savings in one place. Easy EMIs and zero down payment : Flexible repayment options with select models requiring no upfront cost.

: Flexible repayment options with select models requiring no upfront cost. Competitive pricing : Offers across top brands like Samsung, LG, Haier, and Sony.

: Offers across top brands like Samsung, LG, Haier, and Sony. Nationwide availability: Shop at 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities.

Upgrade your festive experience

From watching live Navratri celebrations to enjoying movies with family, a Smart TV transforms your festive experience. This Navratri, bring home a television that delivers crystal-clear visuals and smart connectivity. With Easy EMIs, zero down payment offers, and Bajaj Finserv’s festive deals, upgrading your entertainment is simple and smart.