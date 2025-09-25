Navratri Just Got Smarter: 5 Smart TV Deals You’ll Regret Missing

Live
Celebrate Navratri 2025 with Bajaj Finserv Blockbuster EMI Days! Get up to 60% off on Smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony & Haier with Easy EMIs and zero down payment.
Celebrate Navratri with blockbuster deals on Smart TVs from leading brands! Upgrade your entertainment experience with stunning displays, immersive sound, and festive discounts. Get up to 60% off on top TV brands during Bajaj Finserv’s ongoing Blockbuster EMI Days from 15 September – 31 October 2025.
Navratri is here, and so are the most irresistible Smart TV offers of the season. From cinematic brilliance to smart connectivity, Samsung, LG, Haier, and Sony deliver the ultimate viewing experience. Whether it’s streaming festive specials, watching live performances, or enjoying movie nights, stunning clarity and smart features add to the celebration.
With a wide range of models from Samsung, LG, Haier, and Sony, you can bring home a Smart TV that perfectly fits your space while saving up to 60%. During Blockbuster EMI Days (valid from 15 September till 31 October 2025), enjoy exclusive festive offers such as 1 EMI off, attractive discounts, and more. Choose from 50+ Easy EMI schemes, benefit from zero down payment options on select models, and shop at over 1.5 lakh partner stores across 4,000+ cities in India. Upgrading your home entertainment this Navratri has never been easier.
Top Smart TV deals this Navratri
Here are some of the bestselling Smart TVs available with attractive EMI options:
Samsung 32-inch HD LED Smart TV PurColor (32T4350)
Bring home an affordable HD Smart TV designed for vibrant visuals and smooth streaming. With Samsung’s PurColor technology, this 32-inch model delivers lifelike colours, smart connectivity, and entertainment apps, making it a great choice for smaller living rooms and bedrooms.
Specification
Details
Price
Rs. 15,506
EMI starting from
Rs. 912/month
Screen size
32-inch
Resolution
HD Ready (1366 x 768)
Display type
LED Smart TV
Technology
PurColor, HDR support
Smart features
Apps, Wi-Fi connectivity, screen mirroring
LG 32-inch HD Ready LED Smart TV (32LM560BPTC)
A compact HD Smart TV from LG, perfect for smaller spaces like bedrooms or study rooms. It features a simple user interface, webOS for easy navigation, and excellent colour reproduction, making family viewing and OTT streaming convenient.
Specification
Details
Price
Rs. 17,000
EMI starting from
Rs. 1,794/month
Screen size
32-inch
Resolution
HD Ready (1366 x 768)
Display type
LED Smart TV
Technology
Active HDR, Dynamic Colour Enhancer
Smart features
webOS, streaming apps, USB & HDMI ports
Sony 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED (KDL-32W6100)
Enjoy Sony’s superior picture and sound technology in a budget-friendly package. The Sony KDL-32W6100 offers HD-ready clarity, Motionflow XR for smooth action, and smart features, making it an excellent option for those seeking durability and trusted performance.
Specification
Details
Price
Rs. 23,171
EMI starting from
Rs. 1,448/month
Screen size
32-inch
Resolution
HD Ready (1366 x 768)
Display type
Smart LED TV
Technology
Motionflow XR, Clear Resolution Enhancer
Smart features
Smart TV apps, Wi-Fi, USB playback
Samsung 43-inch Full HD LED Smart TV PurColor (43T5350)
Upgrade to a larger, full HD viewing experience with Samsung’s PurColor technology. The 43T5350 balances affordability and smart features, offering crisp visuals, access to OTT apps, and smooth wireless streaming—ideal for family movie nights and sports.
Specification
Details
Price
Rs. 24,594
EMI starting from
Rs. 1,366/month
Screen size
43-inch
Resolution
Full HD (1920 x 1080)
Display type
LED Smart TV
Technology
PurColor, HDR
Smart features
Apps, Wi-Fi, screen mirroring
Samsung 43-inch Full HD LED Smart TV PurColor (43T5500)
A stylish full HD Smart TV with Samsung’s colour-boosting PurColor and a sleek design. The 43T5500 provides rich visuals, smooth navigation, and multiple connectivity options, making it one of the best budget-friendly 43-inch TVs this Navratri.
Specification
Details
Price
Rs. 26,010
EMI starting from
Rs. 1,445/month
Screen size
43-inch
Resolution
Full HD (1920 x 1080)
Display type
LED Smart TV
Technology
PurColor, HDR
Smart features
Smart Hub, streaming apps, Wi-Fi
Price and EMI comparison
Model
Price (Rs.)
EMI Starting From (Rs.)
Samsung 32T4350
15,506
912/month
LG 32LM560BPTC
17,000
1,794/month
Sony KDL-32W6100
23,171
1,448/month
Samsung 43T5350
24,594
1,366/month
Samsung 43T5500
26,010
1,445/month
Disclaimer: Prices and specifications are approximate and may vary by location, retailer, promotional offers, and model variants.
Why shop with Bajaj Finserv
When you buy your Smart TV during Navratri through Bajaj Finserv, you unlock exclusive festive benefits:
- Blockbuster EMI Days (15 Sept – 31 Oct 2025): Avail festive discounts plus 50+ EMI schemes.
- Maha Bachat Savings Calculator: Add up your brand discounts, festive partner offers, and flexible Easy EMI savings to see your total festive savings in one place.
- Easy EMIs and zero down payment: Flexible repayment options with select models requiring no upfront cost.
- Competitive pricing: Offers across top brands like Samsung, LG, Haier, and Sony.
- Nationwide availability: Shop at 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities.
Upgrade your festive experience
From watching live Navratri celebrations to enjoying movies with family, a Smart TV transforms your festive experience. This Navratri, bring home a television that delivers crystal-clear visuals and smart connectivity. With Easy EMIs, zero down payment offers, and Bajaj Finserv’s festive deals, upgrading your entertainment is simple and smart.