Navsari’s upgrade in water, drainage network to benefit over 25,000 residents

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, continues to advance its goal of strengthening urbanisation and improving ease of living across the state. As cities expand, newly merged areas often face gaps in basic services, and the administration has prioritised filling these gaps through targeted infrastructure projects.

In this direction, Navsari Municipal Corporation (NMC) has taken a major step by launching a ₹112-crore integrated water supply and drainage project aimed at resolving long-standing shortages of drinking water and sewage disposal in its peripheral zones.

Navsari was officially upgraded to a municipal corporation on January 1, 2025, merging the former Navsari–Vijalpor municipality with four adjoining villages — Aru, Dharagiri, Dantej and Hansapor.

These peri-urban areas had for years struggled with inadequate water pipelines and the absence of an underground drainage system, resulting in recurring sanitation issues and health concerns, particularly among children.

The new project is designed to permanently address these issues by creating a comprehensive and modern water and sewage network, which will directly benefit more than 25,000 residents. The ₹112-crore project will be executed in phases and includes the installation of new water supply pipelines, an upgraded drainage network, overhead tanks, underground sumps, a sewage pumping station and a fully equipped Sewage Treatment Plant (STP).

A new water treatment plant will also be established to ensure safe and sufficient drinking water.

According to officials, these improvements will significantly reduce waterborne diseases and bring much-needed relief to neighbourhoods that have long relied on outdated or insufficient systems.

Beyond water and drainage, NMC is also working to enhance overall civic amenities in the newly merged areas.

Plans include developing new roads, installing street lights, creating gardens and lakefront recreational spaces, building civic centres and distributing dustbins to promote cleaner streets. These upgrades aim to bring the outer areas on par with central Navsari in terms of infrastructure and quality of life.

Navsari Municipal Commissioner Dev Chaudhary said that the corporation is placing special emphasis on strengthening foundational civic services such as drainage, water supply and storm-water management.

He noted that the first phase will focus on these four villages, and work is progressing according to schedule.

“The project will bring quick and visible relief to citizens, and overall well-being will improve significantly,” he said.

This push for improved urban infrastructure aligns with Gujarat’s broader development journey. In 2005, then Chief Minister Narendra Modi declared the first ‘Urban Development Year’, initiating efforts to upgrade and expand civic services across the state.

Two decades later, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel revived this initiative by declaring 2025 as ‘Urban Development Year’, reaffirming the state’s commitment to creating modern, inclusive and resilient cities.

The Navsari project stands as a reflection of this long-term vision — to strengthen smaller cities, improve public health and ensure dignified access to essential services for every citizen.