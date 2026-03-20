Navy chief Dinesh K Tripathi presents ceremonial memento to Delhi L-G TS Sandhu

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu met Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi at the Lok Niwas in north Delhi on Friday, said an official.

During the meeting, the two informally touched upon issues including governance, defence and diplomacy, said an official functionary.

“A pleasure to meet Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff @indiannavy, at Lok Niwas,” said the LG in a message on social media.

Admiral Tripathi presented to Sandhu a ship model and an Indian Navy ceremonial memento featuring the crest of the Chief of the Naval Staff. This specific ceremonial memento is often presented by the highest-ranking officer of the Indian Navy during official visits or to commemorate distinguished service.

Earlier in the day, Sandhu called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sharing thoughts of building “Viksit Dilli@2047”, an official said.

Sandhu sat before the PM in his office and briefed him about his experience in Lok Niwas and the steps planned to achieve PM Modi’s Vision for “Viksit Delhi@2047”, said an official aware of the interaction

In a message on X, Sandhu wrote, “Called on Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji earlier today.”

On March 13, Sandhu called on President Droupadi Murmu and discussed issues related to the National Capital.

In a message on X, Sandhu wrote, “Honoured to call on Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji and receive her guidance for the road ahead. Grateful for her encouragement.”

Earlier, the LG shared his experience about enjoying the spring blooms in Amrit Udyan on the Rashtrapati Bhavan premises.

Posting his photo clicked in the famous lawns of the premises, the LG wrote, “A lovely walk through the famed gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan this forenoon. Nice to meet many Dilliwalas enjoying the spring blooms.”

Sandhu, who took over as the new L-G of Delhi on March 11, also brainstormed with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her Cabinet colleagues earlier this week.

He discussed development and security issues in these meetings with officials. The Lok Niwas, in a message on social media platform X, said: "The Chief Minister, GNCT of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, accompanied by her Cabinet colleagues, met Delhi L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu. They apprised the L-G of ongoing initiatives towards building a #ViksitDilli."