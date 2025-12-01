Navy Officer’s Wife Dies After Fall From Train; Family Accuses TTE Of Murder

A routine journey in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah turned into a shocking tragedy when Aarti Yadav, the wife of a Navy officer, fell from a moving Patna–Anand Vihar special train and died instantly. What first seemed to be an accidental fall has now become a serious criminal case after her family claimed she was pushed off the train by a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE).

The incident occurred between Bharthana and Samhon stations. Aarti, a resident of Bhognipur Pukhrayan in Kanpur Dehat, had boarded the train from Kanpur with a confirmed reserved seat and was travelling to Delhi to collect her medicines. According to relatives, she had mistakenly taken the wrong train. Her brother-in-law, Anil Kumar, alleged that TTE Santosh Kumar confronted her over her ticket, leading to an argument. He claimed the TTE first threw her luggage out of the coach several kilometres before she fell, and later pushed her from the moving train, causing her immediate death.

Her grieving family gathered at the Etawah mortuary demanding strict action. Her husband, Ajay Yadav, who is posted in the Navy in Chennai, has been informed of the incident. The family filed a formal complaint with the Government Railway Police, insisting that a murder case be registered and calling the death an intentional act rather than an accident.

GRP Circle Officer Uday Pratap Singh confirmed that a murder case is being lodged based on the family’s allegations. He stated that investigators will examine all claims, including whether Aarti was assaulted and whether her belongings were forcibly thrown from the coach. The post-mortem has been completed, and further forensic examination will help clarify the sequence of events.