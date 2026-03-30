Navy Staffer Arrested For Killing Girlfriend, Dismembering Body In Visakhapatnam Flat

A chilling murder case has emerged from Visakhapatnam, where a 30-year-old Navy technician, Chintada Ravindra, has been arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend, Mounika, and attempting to conceal the crime in a gruesome manner.

According to police, the incident took place inside Ravindra’s rented flat in the Gajuwaka area, where he had been living for nearly two years. He reportedly called Mounika over for a private meeting, which soon escalated into a heated argument. The confrontation turned violent, ultimately resulting in her death.

Investigators revealed that the accused had made preparations prior to the crime, including attempting to procure knives. After the murder, he allegedly dismembered the body into three parts inside the house. One portion was hidden in a refrigerator, another was placed in a sack and kept under the bed, while the head was reportedly taken to an isolated location in Adavivaram and burned.

Despite the brutality of the act, neighbours reported no unusual activity, describing the surroundings as eerily normal. At the time of the incident, Ravindra’s wife—who had recently given birth—was staying at her parental home, leaving him alone in the flat.

The case took a turn when the accused contacted a friend after attempting to hide the evidence. Acting on the friend’s advice, he walked into the Gajuwaka Police Station and confessed to the crime. Police subsequently recovered the remains and gathered evidence from the residence.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the exact motive behind the fatal altercation. The incident has left the victim’s family devastated and the local community deeply shaken.

As investigators piece together the sequence of events, the case stands as a grim reminder of how quickly personal disputes can spiral into irreversible tragedies. With the accused in custody, the focus now shifts to uncovering the full truth and ensuring justice for Mounika, whose life was cut short in a deeply disturbing crime.