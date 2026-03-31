Naxal-Mukt Bharat: Shah declares victory over Maoists

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the government had set a target to eliminate Naxalism by March 31 this year, and he can now confidently say that “we have become Naxal-free”.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during a debate on efforts to eradicate Left Wing Extremism, Shah criticised Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, alleging that Gandhi had been seen on numerous occasions with Naxals and their sympathisers.

Shah provided data on security forces’ actions against Naxalism, stating that 4,839 Naxalites surrendered, 2,218 were imprisoned, and 706 who refused to surrender and remained in hiding were killed in police encounters.

“We had set a target to make the region Naxal-free by March 31st. After the entire process, I’ll inform the nation. However, I can state with absolute confidence that we’ve indeed become Naxal-free,” he said.

He added that Bihar, Odisha, and Maharashtra (except for a single tehsil), along with Jharkhand (except for one district), had become Naxal-free prior to 2024. Shah also accused the Congress government that was in power in Chhattisgarh of “shielding Naxalites”.

Regarding Rahul Gandhi, Shah said: “Throughout his long political career, Rahul Gandhi was seen on numerous occasions with Naxals and their sympathisers. There is a record showing that several Naxal frontal organisations participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

In 2010, in Odisha, he shared a stage with Lado Sikoka. From that very platform, Sikoka delivered an inflammatory speech and even garlanded Rahul Gandhi… From the 1970s right up until March 2026, they have consistently supported Naxalism.”