Naxalism has now given way to urban Naxalism in India: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday shared progress on combating Naxalism, stating, "Today, Naxalism is counting its last breaths in the country. Where more than 100 districts were once affected by Naxalism, this number has drastically reduced."

Speaking at a plenary summit organized by an English news channel in New Delhi on 'Limitless India,' the Prime Minister attributed this success to the government's "nation-first" approach, saying, "In these districts, schools, hospitals, and networks have been established. With the government's decisive actions, Naxalism is being eradicated." He said that while traditional Naxalism is on the decline, a new challenge has emerged in the form of "Urban Naxals," who have infiltrated political parties that were once closely associated with Mahatma Gandhi. "With decisive government actions, Naxalism is being wiped out from the jungles, but now it is spreading its roots in urban centers. Urban Naxals have rapidly expanded their network," he said.

Impact-less to impactful

PM Modi reflected on the progress made over the past decade, saying, "In the last 10 years, the country has built a foundation, transforming from an impact-less government to an impactful one." He highlighted how people now benefit from numerous government schemes, with many stating that they finally feel the positive effects. Modi also discussed the shift in housing policies, saying, "Today, we build homes for the poor on the ground. Previously, the entire process was government-driven, but we have now made it owner-driven."

Youth, the X factor

The Prime Minister shared his vision for India's future, explaining the "X Factor" driving the nation forward. He stated, "The youth are the biggest stakeholders in a developed India; they are today’s X factor for India’s growth." Modi elaborated on the meaning of 'X,' which stands for experimentation, excellence, and expansion, highlighting how these three pillars will shape India’s path to success.

Economic potential in villages

PM Modi said, "In our villages, there is more than 100 lakh crore rupees in untapped economic potential." He pointed out the disparity between urban and rural access to loans, explaining that while people in cities like Delhi can easily access bank loans, rural households lack proper documentation. The PM then introduced the government's "Swamitva Scheme," aimed at providing land ownership rights to rural homes.

"We are surveying and mapping every village, ensuring people receive the documents for their properties. Already, 2 crore people have benefited from this scheme," he said.

Bihar man's big dream

At the Delhi event, PM Narendra Modi shared an inspiring story from his visit to Kuwait. He recalled a conversation with a worker from Bihar who asked him to build an international airport near his village’s district headquarters. Modi expressed how moved he was, saying, "I was deeply touched. A person working as a labourer in Kuwait thinks of such big things. This is what I call the great inspiration of the common man."

Solar power leader

The Prime Minister shared the remarkable progress India has made at the event, saying, "Today, when one rupee leaves Delhi, 100 paise reach the last point. Ten years ago, India wasn’t even counted among the top countries in solar energy. Now, we are in the top 5." He also highlighted how India's solar energy production has increased by 30%.

Reflecting on India's transformation, he added, "Ten years ago, we used to import toys and water guns for Holi, but today, we are advancing 'Make in India.'

Our Defence exports have increased by 20%."