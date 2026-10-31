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Naxals Eliminated, ‘Dimagi Naxals’ Still Active: Modi Warns

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Addressing the gathering at the Ekta Diwas celebrations in Kevadia, Gujarat, Modi said that while the government had succeeded in eliminating Naxalism in several parts of the country, the so-called “Dimagi Naxals” continued to remain active and had assumed a disruptive role.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called upon the nation to remain alert against anti-India forces, both within the country and outside, which, he warned, were attempting to gain ground.

Addressing the gathering at the Ekta Diwas celebrations in Kevadia, Gujarat, Modi said that while the government had succeeded in eliminating Naxalism in several parts of the country, the so-called “Dimagi Naxals” continued to remain active and had assumed a disruptive role.

In a democracy, the Opposition has a responsible role to play. It should point out the government's mistakes and cooperate in the country's development. However, Modi alleged that Opposition parties had become frustrated and were increasingly resorting to disruptive politics rather than constructive criticism.

The Prime Minister said the world was passing through a difficult phase, with several major countries engaged in wars and the global economy bearing the consequences. The recent conflict in West Asia had further aggravated the situation. Instead of standing united with the government during this challenging period, he alleged, Opposition parties had sought to exploit the crisis by spreading misinformation and false narratives through social media. He accused them of joining hands, directly or indirectly, with anti-India forces abroad to create confusion and instability.

He said rumours were deliberately spread about an impending shortage of oil, petrol and fertilisers. However, people had seen through these attempts, stood firmly behind the government and helped the country navigate the challenges arising from the global crisis. Modi thanked the people for their wisdom and maturity in dealing with the situation.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, which ruled the country for several decades, Modi said it had popularised the slogan of “Garibi Hatao” but had failed to eradicate poverty. Instead, he alleged, those who raised the slogan had themselves become wealthy. People had understood how the Congress had failed the country, he added.

Referring to poverty alleviation, Modi contrasted the situation before 2014 with the progress made over the past 12 years. He highlighted the government's efforts to lift people out of poverty. He said before the NDA came to power, even 25 crore people were not taken out of poverty, but in the last 12 years, about 100 crore people have come out of poverty. He referred to the World Bank's findings on India's progress.

Quoting the World Bank report, he said India's extreme poverty rate had fallen sharply from 27.1 per cent in 2011 to 2.6 per cent in 2023, with an estimated 496 million (49.6 crore) people lifted out of extreme poverty.

He attributed this progress to the government's mission-mode approach to poverty alleviation, the implementation of welfare schemes under the Garib Kalyan initiative, plugging leakages in welfare delivery and ensuring that benefits reached the intended beneficiaries. The government had also prioritised the construction of individual household toilets and introduced insurance schemes to provide financial security to ordinary citizens.

Modi called upon people to sustain their passion and commitment to development so that India could emerge as a Viksit Bharat by 2047, irrespective of the challenges ahead. Cautioning that disruptive forces would continue to create obstacles, he stressed the need for national unity and collective determination.

“We need to continue with the mantra of progress, secure our borders and implement a secular civil code. Only then will we be able to achieve our mission of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,” he said.

Recalling Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's monumental contribution to the political integration of India, Modi said the Iron Man of India would be blessing the people for standing united in support of the country's development goals.

He concluded by calling for a determined fight against disruptive forces, stressing that the nation must move forward with an unshakeable resolve and an obsession to win.

Gowri V
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Gowri V

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A Journey of Three Decades Time passes faster than we realise. What feels like a journey that began only yesterday has today grown into more than three decades of a meaningful and fulfilling life devoted to education, journalism, and the empowerment of young minds. My professional journey began with journalism training in New Delhi in 1979. I went on to work as an independent journalist, drawing on my fluency in both English and Telugu. Over the years, I have edited and worked on Telugu articles in both languages, an experience that strengthened my command of language and sharpened my understanding of society, people, and contemporary issues. Yet, my principal profession and enduring passion have always been teaching. My decision to become a teacher was not merely a career choice—it was a calling. Teaching offered me the rare privilege of inspiring young minds, guiding them through their formative years, and making a lasting difference in their lives. I found immense satisfaction in simplifying complex concepts, nurturing curiosity, encouraging independent thought, and building confidence among students. Every moment in the classroom—every question, every moment of discovery, and every spark of understanding—reminded me why I had chosen this path: to empower young people through knowledge, values, and essential life skills. My teaching career began at the grassroots level as a Montessori teacher and gradually progressed to the position of Vice Principal. I had the opportunity to work in reputed educational institutions, including Dilsukhnagar Public School in Hyderabad, where I shouldered both teaching and administrative responsibilities. Although I have always considered myself, at heart, a teacher, my administrative experience enabled me to understand and contribute to the education system from a much broader perspective. For my students, I have always tried to be an approachable and dependable presence—someone they could turn to not only for academic support, but also for guidance and emotional encouragement. At the same time, I developed a reputation as a firm disciplinarian who believed that integrity, fairness, responsibility, and discipline were fundamental to education. I was also consistently appreciated for maintaining clear communication with parents and staff and for ensuring that examinations and other academic processes were conducted with transparency, fairness, and efficiency. As my career progressed, however, I began to feel that academic education alone was not enough. This realization led me to work more closely with students following the SSC and CBSE curricula, while consciously bringing life-skills education into my teaching. I came to understand that education becomes truly meaningful when it prepares children not merely to pass examinations, but to face life. Teaching emotional resilience, self-reliance, social awareness, communication, decision-making, and other practical life skills often had a deeper and more lasting impact than academic achievement alone. I saw how these skills could help students navigate challenges with greater confidence, maturity, and responsibility. My academic background provided a strong foundation for this approach. My degree in Psychology from the University of Madras helped me develop a deeper understanding of young people's minds, their emotional needs, and the influence of their family and social environments. My M.A. in Telugu with First Class from Osmania University.

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Narendra ModiNational Unity Day 2026Ekta DiwasNaxalismViksit Bharat 2047
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