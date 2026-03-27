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Nayara, India’s largest private fuel retailer, hikes petro prices

  • Created On:  27 March 2026 8:04 AM IST
Nayara, India’s largest private fuel retailer, hikes petro prices
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India’s largest private fuel retailer, Nayara Energy, has raised petrol and diesel prices, even as the state-owned oil marketing companies continue to hold retail rates steady.

The move comes against the backdrop of a sharp surge in global crude oil prices following the recent escalation in the West Asia conflict. It increased petrol prices by `5 per litre and diesel by `3 per litre.

The hike varies across states due to local taxes such as VAT, with petrol prices increasing by as much as `5.30 per litre in some regions.

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Nayara EnergyFuel Price HikePetrol & Diesel PricesCrude Oil SurgeWest Asia Conflict
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