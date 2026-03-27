Nayara, India’s largest private fuel retailer, hikes petro prices

India’s largest private fuel retailer, Nayara Energy, has raised petrol and diesel prices, even as the state-owned oil marketing companies continue to hold retail rates steady.

The move comes against the backdrop of a sharp surge in global crude oil prices following the recent escalation in the West Asia conflict. It increased petrol prices by `5 per litre and diesel by `3 per litre.

The hike varies across states due to local taxes such as VAT, with petrol prices increasing by as much as `5.30 per litre in some regions.