Just In
NCB Mumbai Seizes Rs 200 Crore Drug Haul, Busts International Trafficking Ring
Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai Zone dismantles international drug trafficking syndicate, seizing cocaine and cannabis products worth Rs 200 crore and arresting four suspects in major operation.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai Zone has uncovered a sophisticated international drug trafficking operation, seizing narcotics worth Rs 200 crore and arresting four individuals. The operation exposed a complex network using courier services to smuggle drugs into India and subsequently distribute them overseas.
In the massive haul, NCB officials recovered:
- 11.540 kg of cocaine
- 4.9 kg of hybrid strain hydroponic weed
- 200 packets (5.5 kg) of cannabis gummies
The breakthrough in the case came last month when the agency intercepted 200 grams of cocaine, leading to a broader investigation. The initial discovery was made at an international courier agency in Mumbai, with the majority of the contraband later found concealed in Navi Mumbai.
Investigation revealed that the syndicate was controlled by overseas operators who sourced some of the drugs from the United States before distributing them to multiple recipients in India and abroad. The network employed both courier services and human carriers for distribution.
The NCB disclosed that syndicate members used pseudonyms in their communications to maintain secrecy, highlighting the sophisticated nature of the operation.
This seizure marks a significant victory in NCB Mumbai's ongoing efforts to combat international drug trafficking networks operating through the city.