NCC cadets are architects of Viksit Bharat: Defence Secretary

New Delhi: Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh visited the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp (RDC) 2026 at Delhi Cantonment on Saturday and hailed the cadets as architects of Viksit Bharat.

He urged the participating 2,406 cadets to remain humble, courageous, curious and committed to national ideals, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence.

He congratulated the cadets for a spectacular presentation depicting their passion, talent, discipline, and enthusiasm, which reflected India’s rich cultural diversity and the NCC’s motto of ‘unity and discipline’.

Applauding the role played by NCC over seven decades, the Defence Secretary highlighted that NCC has played a crucial role in shaping young minds with values of discipline, selfless service, and national pride, while actively contributing to disaster response, environmental protection, and nation-building efforts.

He commended the exceptional courage and dedication shown by NCC cadets in Civil Defence duties during Operation Sindoor and their outstanding contributions to government initiatives such as the Yamuna Cleanup Campaign, Blood Donation drives, and relief work during the Wayanad floods in Kerala.

He also lauded the cadets’ achievements in sports like shooting, hockey, and equestrian events, and appreciated the NCC’s focus on adventure activities such as mountaineering, sailing, and parachuting, which help channelise youth towards fitness, discipline, and perseverance.

In his concluding remark, Rajesh Kumar Singh emphasised that the values instilled by the NCC remain lifelong and shape responsible leaders who can think clearly, act justly and uphold integrity.

As part of the event, the Defence Secretary was briefed on ‘Flag Area’ depicting various social awareness themes and the rich history and achievements of NCC showcased inside ‘Hall of Fame’ by cadets.

The cadets demonstrated their creativity and technical acumen through static and functional ship and aero modelling.