NCP Factions Launch Rival Yatras Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Elections

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) announced on Wednesday its plan to launch the 'Shiv Swarajya Yatra' starting August 9, ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

This announcement comes just a day before the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction begins its statewide 'Jan Sanman Yatra' on August 8.

Both NCP factions have released promotional material with slogans aimed at their traditional voter base.

The NCP will kick off its rally from Nashik, while Sharad Pawar's faction will start from Shivneri Fort in Junnar, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

This has led to a confrontation between the two factions, highlighting themes of 'Sanman and Swabhiman' (respect and self-respect).

The Ajit Pawar camp's campaign focuses on developmental politics, promoting the popular schemes of the NDA-led Mahayuti alliance government in the state.

Conversely, the Sharad Pawar camp emphasizes Maharashtra's pride and self-respect to connect emotionally with traditional voters.

NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil stated that their rally aims to overthrow the current corrupt government, choosing August 9 to symbolize the "Go back" slogans raised by freedom fighters against the British at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai.

In response, Ajit Pawar posted on X, asserting that their focus is on development and dismissing Sharad Pawar's allegations.

Ajit Pawar camp spokesperson Sanjay Tatkare clarified that their campaign will promote state benefit schemes, asserting every party's right to campaign before the Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, Raju Waghmare, spokesperson for Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, commented that the Sharad Pawar faction is merely following the Ajit Pawar faction’s lead and won’t match their accomplishments. He asserted that this election's sentiments differ, and false narratives will not prevail.

The Sharad Pawar faction's rally plans to cover 31 Assembly constituencies in 10 days, focusing on western Maharashtra and parts of Marathwada, traditional NCP strongholds. The Ajit camp will start in northern Maharashtra, covering Vidarbha and Mumbai in the first phase until August 31.