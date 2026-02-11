NCP firmly with NDA, says Maha unit chief Tatkare amid merger buzz

New Delhi: Amid speculation about a possible merger between the two NCP factions, Maharashtra unit chief Sunil Tatkare on Wednesday said that the party is a part of the NDA and will continue to remain so in the future as well.

When asked about the party’s stance on a potential merger, Tatkare responded: "Where does the question of our party’s stance even arise? We are in the NDA. While Dada (Ajit Pawar) was alive, I repeatedly clarified our position -- that we took a collective decision to join the NDA under his leadership. That decision stood yesterday, it stands today, and it will remain so in the future. Therefore, someone else needs to provide clarity regarding joining the NDA."

He reaffirmed that Ajit Pawar had consistently favoured being in government with the BJP since 2014/2019, and that the party remains committed to the NDA arrangement.

Tatkare was speaking to reporters after accompanying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and party leader Sunetra Pawar during courtesy meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan.

“As for a merger or anything else… Vahini (Sunetra Pawar) has accepted the responsibility of the Deputy Chief Minister’s post. Our party’s decision was taken unanimously by all legislative members. Senior leaders, including Praful Patel, myself as State President, Bhujbal, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde and all our senior colleagues in the Cabinet, collectively took the stand that she must be the leader of the legislative party. We made the selection accordingly,” Tatkare said.

When asked if they would welcome the Sharad Pawar faction should they decide to join the NDA, Tatkare avoided a direct response.

“How can I comment on ‘ifs and buts’? It is well known that since 2014 or 2019, it was the late Ajit Dada’s stance that we should be in government with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Ajit Dada clearly expressed this view in all the NCP meetings at that time. Even in 2019, when Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took the oath together, Ajit Dada had a clear perspective: he believed a two-party government -- specifically BJP and NCP -- would lead Maharashtra towards progress more effectively than a three-party government,” he noted.

Tatkare further stated: “We know that in 2023, when no decision was being reached to join the BJP despite repeated discussions within the party, we followed the philosophy of the late Yashwantrao Chavan -- that to serve the interests of the Bahujan community, one must be in power. However, our participation in the NDA was based on our original secular ideology and the social equality principles of Shivaji–Shahu–Phule–Ambedkar. This participation will undeniably continue in the coming period.”

Further, NCP sources said that after the sudden and untimely demise of Ajit Pawar, there has been no discussion about a merger with the Sharad Pawar faction. They indicated that the possibility of a merger has now become remote.

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar, who was also in New Delhi, postponed his press conference slated for February 12, which had been organised to give details about the merger talks between the two NCP factions and the way forward.

In a post on X, Rohit Pawar said: “The matter of the inquiry into the tragic accidental death of Ajitdada is important to us, and to ensure it proceeds in the right direction, I have started some meetings. Due to this, the press conference scheduled for February 12 on political matters has to be postponed. As soon as the matter of the inquiry into Ajitdada is resolved, a press conference on political matters will also be held soon, and you will be informed about it two days in advance.”



