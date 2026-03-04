NCP-SP's Jayant Patil raises concerns over Maha govt's handling of infra projects in Assembly

Mumbai: NCP-SP legislative party leader Jayant Patil on Wednesday criticised the ruling Mahayuti government in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, raising concerns over its approach to governance and the implementation of major infrastructure projects.

Participating in a discussion on a motion moved by the Opposition under Rule 293, Patil also referred to recent remarks by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on public outreach through festivals, while taking a swipe at the BJP's political communication strategies.

Patil said the ruling dispensation appeared to be influenced by developments in global politics, referring to US President Donald Trump, and questioned claims that Trump had single-handedly brought about an end to the Russia-Ukraine war or secured major deals involving India.

He also expressed concerns over the implications of recent international agreements, stating that Indian farmers could face direct competition from American interests.

“Why is no BJP leader or minister taking a firm stand against the United States on these conditions?” he asked.

Drawing a comparison, Patil cited the stance taken by the government led by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during the Devyani Khobragade diplomatic row, saying India must assert its position strongly in international matters.

The NCP-SP legislator also questioned the government's claims regarding major infrastructure initiatives, including the Samruddhi Mahamarg and the proposed Shaktipeeth Highway.

"The Samruddhi Highway was inaugurated as an economic corridor, but where is the promised prosperity? Since its opening, there have been 4,762 accidents and 314 deaths," he said.

Patil suggested that instead of announcing large new projects, the government should focus on addressing traffic congestion in key urban centres such as Pune, particularly in major IT hubs.

He also sought an update on the 18 industrial townships proposed along the Samruddhi Mahamarg, particularly the phases planned in Jalna and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Raising concerns over Mumbai Metro projects, Patil referred to the recent slab collapse at an under-construction Metro site in Mulund in northeast Mumbai and alleged that warnings by a whistleblower on social media had earlier been dismissed as "fake news".

He demanded a comprehensive audit of all Metro projects and action against contractors found responsible for lapses.

Patil also highlighted what he described as a challenging financial situation for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

"MMRDA faced a deficit of Rs 3,249 crore in 2025-26. Interest costs are rising, and the agency is surviving by selling surplus land," he said.

He also criticised what he described as the hurried inauguration of Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line), pointing to incomplete stations, lack of elevators and inadequate connecting roads.

Concluding his speech, Patil said the Mahayuti government now has a clear majority in the Assembly and must focus on governance and long-term planning.

"You have three years to work with realism and responsibility. If you want to face the public in 2029, the upcoming budget must reflect the actual state of the economy," he said.