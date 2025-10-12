NDA Finalises Seat-Sharing For Bihar Election 2025: BJP And JDU To Contest Equal Seats As Chirag Paswan Joins Alliance

In a significant development ahead of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced its seat-sharing formula. Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (United) or JDU will contest 101 constituencies each, ensuring parity within the alliance. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) led by Chirag Paswan will contest 29 seats, while the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and Hindustani Awam Party (Secular) or HAM(S) have been allotted six seats each.

JDU’s national working president, Sanjay Kumar Jha, confirmed the decision on social media, describing the process as “cordial and consensus-based.” He stated that all NDA partners were united in their mission to ensure Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s return to power with a strong majority.

The arrangement represents a shift from the 2020 elections, where JDU contested 115 seats and BJP 110. The redistribution reflects the inclusion of Chirag Paswan’s party and the changing political dynamics following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where both Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi became ministers in the Modi cabinet.

Bihar is set to vote in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results to be declared on November 14. Meanwhile, the opposition INDIA bloc, led by RJD and Congress, has yet to disclose its seat-sharing strategy.