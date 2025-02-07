Live
- Malawian President orders withdrawal of troops from Congo
- ACB reaches Kejriwal's house as Delhi LG orders probe into AAP's allegations of 'poaching' attempt by BJP
- Ola Electric’s loss widens to Rs 564 crore in Q3, revenue drops 19 pc as stock plunges
- Warmth, hospitality by Prez Droupadi Murmu made my Rashtrapati Bhavan visit special: Sachin Tendulkar
- RBI defers rollout of LCR norms by a year in big relief to banks
- RG Kar financial scam: Accused will get ample time to study CBI charge sheet, says Calcutta HC
- NDA MPs from Bihar thank PM Modi for budget bonanza, gift him Madhubani paintings
- 59 cases of HMPV reported from 11 states in January: Prataprao Jadhav
- Alleging anomalies, LoP Rahul asks EC to share Maha voters' list for LS, Assembly polls
- India hits 100 GW solar power capacity milestone, local manufacturing surges
Just In
NDA MPs from Bihar thank PM Modi for budget bonanza, gift him Madhubani paintings
Thirty NDA MPs from Bihar met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday and gifted him traditional items of the state while thanking him for the enhanced budget allocation.
Patna : Thirty NDA MPs from Bihar met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday and gifted him traditional items of the state while thanking him for the enhanced budget allocation.
The delegation comprised 12 MPs each from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (United), five from the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and one from the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular).
During the meeting, the MPs presented Prime Minister Modi with traditional items from Bihar, including Madhubani paintings, shawl and foxnuts.
The MPs, who met PM Modi, include Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, LJP(RV) National President and Union Minister Chirag Paswan, JD(U) MP from Supaul Lovely Anand, Darbhanga MP Gopal Jee Thakur, BJP's Begusarai MP Giriraj Singh, BJP's Saran MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy, and LJPRV's Jamui MP Arun Bharti.
In the Union Budget 2025-26, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced several measures underscoring the government's commitment to the state's development.
She announced the creation of the Makhana (foxnut) board, the establishment of the National Food Technology Institute in Bihar, aiming to boost the food processing industry and create employment opportunities and IIT-Patna's expansion by enhancing the infrastructure and academic programmes of the premier institute to foster higher education and research.
A separate budget has been allocated for the development of the Western Kosi Canal, which is expected to improve irrigation facilities and benefit the agricultural sector.
She also mentioned plans to upgrade Bihta airport to enhance regional connectivity and support economic growth.
Apart from that, FM Sitharaman also unveiled plans for the expansion of Patna Airport to handle increased passenger traffic and improve infrastructure and construction of three new Greenfield airports to improve air connectivity and support regional development.