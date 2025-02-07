NDA MPs from Bihar thank PM Modi for budget bonanza, gift him Madhubani paintings

Patna : Thirty NDA MPs from Bihar met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday and gifted him traditional items of the state while thanking him for the enhanced budget allocation.

The delegation comprised 12 MPs each from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (United), five from the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and one from the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular).

During the meeting, the MPs presented Prime Minister Modi with traditional items from Bihar, including Madhubani paintings, shawl and foxnuts.

The MPs, who met PM Modi, include Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, LJP(RV) National President and Union Minister Chirag Paswan, JD(U) MP from Supaul Lovely Anand, Darbhanga MP Gopal Jee Thakur, BJP's Begusarai MP Giriraj Singh, BJP's Saran MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy, and LJPRV's Jamui MP Arun Bharti.

In the Union Budget 2025-26, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced several measures underscoring the government's commitment to the state's development.

She announced the creation of the Makhana (foxnut) board, the establishment of the National Food Technology Institute in Bihar, aiming to boost the food processing industry and create employment opportunities and IIT-Patna's expansion by enhancing the infrastructure and academic programmes of the premier institute to foster higher education and research.

A separate budget has been allocated for the development of the Western Kosi Canal, which is expected to improve irrigation facilities and benefit the agricultural sector.

She also mentioned plans to upgrade Bihta airport to enhance regional connectivity and support economic growth.

Apart from that, FM Sitharaman also unveiled plans for the expansion of Patna Airport to handle increased passenger traffic and improve infrastructure and construction of three new Greenfield airports to improve air connectivity and support regional development.