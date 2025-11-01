NDA promises govt jobs for 1 crore youth

Patna/New Delhi: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday released its manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, pledging to create one crore jobs, boost industrial growth, and expand infrastructure across the state.

The document was unveiled in Patna by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar alongside BJP president JP Nadda, Union ministers Jitan Ram Manjhi and Chirag Paswan, and RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha.

BJP’s Bihar chief Dilip Jaiswal described the manifesto as “the guarantee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the trust of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar,” saying that the alliance partners symbolised unity like the “Pandavas” of the Mahabharata.

“The people of Bihar trust the guarantees of PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar,” he said, adding that the public would “never forgive Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav” for the “ruin of Bihar”.

The alliance’s manifesto centres on job creation, women’s empowerment, and massive investments in infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

This manifesto is a document of our commitment to the welfare of farmers, employment for the youth, empowerment of women, infrastructure development, establishing new enterprises, and building a developed and self-reliant Bihar,” Nadda said in a post on X.

Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the counting of votes to follow on November 14.