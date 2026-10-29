NDA secures 4 seats in Bihar council polls, PK's Jan Suraaj Party opens account

Patna: The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won four of the eight seats in the Bihar Legislative Council elections, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagging three constituencies and the Janata Dal (United) securing one, according to official results declared on Wednesday.

The Opposition Mahagathbandhan suffered significant setbacks due to internal seat-sharing disputes, while Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party (JSU) registered its maiden breakthrough in the state's upper house by capturing the Darbhanga Teachers' constituency.

Two constituencies elected independent representatives, including a former rebel BJP candidate.

The results for eight key seats in the Bihar Legislative Council have been declared, shifting political dynamics across the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won three and ally JD (U) claimed one.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party secured one seat each, while two seats went to independent candidates, including a rebel BJP candidate.

The BJP contested four seats, and the party has impressively won three seats: Kosi Graduate, Darbhanga Graduate and Tirhut Teacher seats. The success rate of the saffron party was 75 per cent.

N.K. Yadav won the Kosi Graduate seat, while the Darbhanga Graduate seat was bagged by Sarvesh Kumar. Narendra Prasad Singh won the Tirhut Teacher seat.

The Patna Graduates' constituency election served as a high-stakes litmus test for Nishant Kumar, son of former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Spearheading the campaign for JD(U) candidate Neeraj Kumar, Nishant successfully organised vote transfers across key demographics, including the Kurmi, Bhumihar, and Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) segments.

Despite internal party friction — including Mokama MLA Anant Singh actively campaigning for Jan Suraaj candidate Anuj Singh and Lok Sabha MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh maintaining distance from the campaign—Neeraj Kumar secured a decisive victory.

Analysts and party leaders have pointed out that this victory significantly elevates Nishant’s political standing within the JD(U).

However, JD(U) suffered defeats in the other three seats it contested (Tirhut Graduates, Darbhanga Teachers, and Saran Teachers).

Following its earlier win in the Bankipur assembly by-election, JSU officially opened its account in the Legislative Council.

Suresh Prasad Rai won the Darbhanga Teachers' constituency, inflicting a political setback to JD (U) national working president Sanjay Jha in his home region of Mithilanchal.

While JSU contested all eight seats, its breakthrough in Darbhanga reinforces its emerging presence as a third force in Bihar politics.

Infighting within the opposition Mahagathbandhan severely impacted its performance, as Congress and RJD fielded competing candidates against each other in five constituencies.

Former State Congress President Madan Mohan Jha lost his seat in the Darbhanga Teachers' constituency, leaving the party without a single win.

Professor Sanjay Singh of the Communist Party of India (CPI) failed to retain the Tirhut Teachers' seat after holding it for two consecutive terms.

The RJD secured a victory in the Patna Teachers' constituency, as Dr. Sanjiv Kumar defeated veteran BJP leader Nawal Kishore Yadav, though it fell short in five other contested seats.



