NDMC announces month-long drive from Aug 1 to boost civic pride, patriotism

Aiming to nurture the spirit of patriotism and civic pride, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Monday announced a month-long celebration of Independence Day 2025 with the central theme “Swachhta se Swatantrata tak ” from August 1 to August 31.

The initiative aims to foster a sense of national responsibility, environmental stewardship, and citizen engagement across all sectors of society, said an official.

The campaign is designed to promote cleanliness, community participation, and national pride through a wide array of activities across departments, schools, neighbourhoods, public spaces, and digital platforms, he said.

Key objectives of the NDMC's Swachhta Campaign are to commemorate India’s Independence through actions that reflect civic responsibility, instil a strong sense of ownership among citizens toward a cleaner and greener New Delhi and promote behavioral change through participatory and creative initiatives.

The major components of the 'Swachhta se Swatantrata tak' Campaign are cleanliness drive, awareness campaign, cultural and community events, beautification drives and recognition and felicitations of the Swachhta warriors as Heroes.

The activities in all components of NDMC's Swachhta Campaign include intensive cleaning operations in schools, markets, colonies, offices, and religious places.

As part of awareness campaigns – Information, Education and Communication (IEC) through rallies, posters, social media, and street plays .

Cultural and community events like exhibitions, essay contests, plogging drives, “Clean My City” marches, and community pledges will also be included in the campaign.

Plantation under the theme “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam”, graffiti competitions, and wall art installations are among the outreach activities of the campaign.

The Swachhta Campaign will also include the recognition and felicitations of the Swachhta Heros by honouring sanitation workers, best-performing schools, green champions, and standout initiatives.

To mark the month-long celebrations of Independence Day with the theme "Swachhta se Swatantrata Tak", a comprehensive calendar of events and activities has been meticulously prepared.

Each department has been assigned specific responsibilities, ensuring their active participation in promoting the spirit of cleanliness and freedom, said the official.

These activities will be executed under the close coordination of Heads of Departments and designated Zonal Officers, reinforcing the Swachhta Movement across the New Delhi area throughout the Independence Day Month.

Health Department of NDMC will hold the cleanliness drives in high-footfall areas like religious sites and JJ clusters through engagement with RWAs along with NGOs for plogging drives in which focus on the Promotion of SUP alternatives and “Swachhta Pledge” selfie stations will be the key points.

The Health Department will organise the felicitation programmed for star sanitation workers.