NDMC’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign reaches Mandir Marg: Kuljeet Singh Chahal

Kuljeet Singh Chahal, Vice Chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), on Sunday led the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ plantation drive at Gandhi Sadan in the NDMC Housing Complex, Mandir Marg, with active participation from area residents, an official said.

As participants planted saplings and pledged to care for and protect them, Chahal said the initiative is inspired by the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, which encourages citizens to plant a tree in honour of their mothers and nurture it with responsibility and commitment.

Addressing the gathering, Chahal emphasised that the campaign is being implemented in mission mode to ensure maximum expansion of green cover across the NDMC area, according to an official statement.

He said the drive has been actively carried out in embassies and diplomatic missions within the NDMC jurisdiction, as well as in universities, colleges and schools, and in commercial and residential areas with the participation of Market Traders Associations (MTAs) and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs).

The objective is to reach every corner of the NDMC area in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’ and to ensure plantation wherever required for a cleaner and greener urban environment, he said.

Chahal reiterated that public participation is the greatest strength of the campaign.

He appealed to citizens, institutions and organisations to actively join the green movement and contribute towards making New Delhi cleaner, greener and environmentally responsible.

He said that the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” plantation series continues every Sunday, with sustained efforts to expand green cover across the city.

Through structured planning and community engagement, plantation activities are being carried out at identified suitable locations, the statement said.

Inspired by the Prime Minister’s call, the initiative stands as a testament to sustainable urban development through collective responsibility and Jan Bhagidari, Chahal said.

NDMC Member Anil Valmiki was also present on the occasion. The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), local residents and officials and staff from various departments of the Council, the statement added.