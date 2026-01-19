NDRF Raising Day: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta salutes courage, service of personnel

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday praised the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on its Raising Day, highlighting the courage and dedication of its personnel in serving the nation during times of crisis.

“Heartfelt greetings to all the brave soldiers and their families on the Foundation Day of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF),” she wrote on X.

Chief Minister Gupta said, “The role of NDRF, which stands as the unwavering pillar of the nation's trust in every challenge of disaster and moments of crisis, is unparalleled. Embodying the motto 'Disaster Service Always Everywhere,' your dedication and readiness in building a secure India are truly inspiring.”

My heartfelt tribute to those immortal martyrs who sacrificed everything in the service of humanity. The entire nation takes pride in your indomitable courage and devotion to duty, she said.

Earlier, the Force was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, leaders from across the political spectrum and senior officials, acknowledging the personnel’s discipline, bravery and commitment to public service.

Observed annually, NDRF Raising Day marks the establishment of the force, which was constituted under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, as a specialised unit to deal with natural and man-made disasters. Since its inception, the NDRF has emerged as the country's foremost disaster response agency, earning national and international recognition for its efficiency and humane approach.

Equipped with highly trained personnel drawn primarily from the Central Armed Police Forces, the NDRF is adept at handling a wide range of emergencies, including floods, cyclones, earthquakes, landslides, industrial accidents and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) disasters.

Over the years, the force has played a crucial role in major rescue and relief operations across India, often working in extremely challenging conditions. In addition to disaster response, the NDRF has also focused on capacity building, community awareness and disaster preparedness, conducting mock drills and training programmes to strengthen local response mechanisms.