Nearly Half Of Urban Women In India Report Feeling Unsafe In Public Spaces

A comprehensive national study examining women's safety across India's urban landscape has revealed concerning statistics about female security in metropolitan areas, with nearly two out of every five women reporting that they feel unsafe in their cities. The National Annual Report and Index on Women's Safety for 2025 presents a stark picture of the challenges facing women in public spaces throughout the country.

The extensive research, conducted by Pvalue Analytics and published by the Group of Intellectuals and Academicians, surveyed 12,770 women across 31 cities representing all Indian states. The findings paint a troubling portrait of urban safety conditions, with 40 percent of respondents indicating they feel either "not so safe" or completely "unsafe" in their daily lives within city environments.

The study goes far beyond traditional crime statistics to capture the lived experiences of women navigating urban spaces daily. While official National Crime Records Bureau data from 2022 presents relatively low numbers of reported cases against women, this research reveals a dramatically different reality on the ground. Seven percent of surveyed women reported experiencing harassment during 2024, with young women between ages 18 and 24 facing the highest risk of unwanted attention and inappropriate behavior.

The harassment documented in the study encompasses a wide range of unwelcome behaviors that women encounter regularly on streets and in public areas. These incidents include persistent staring, catcalling, inappropriate verbal comments, and unwanted physical contact. The research identifies several systemic factors contributing to these unsafe conditions, including inadequate urban infrastructure, insufficient lighting in public areas, and poorly functioning public transportation systems.

When examining specific cities, the study reveals significant variations in safety perceptions across different urban centers. Delhi and Kolkata emerged among the locations where women feel least secure, joining Ranchi, Srinagar, and Faridabad in the lower safety rankings. These metropolitan areas face particular challenges in creating secure environments for female residents and visitors.

Conversely, Mumbai distinguished itself as one of the safest cities for women according to survey responses, alongside several smaller urban centers. Cities including Kohima, Vishakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Aizawl, Gangtok, and Itanagar also received higher safety ratings from female respondents, suggesting that certain regional and administrative approaches may be more effective in protecting women's security.

The research methodology specifically aimed to address gaps in official reporting systems by capturing unreported incidents and understanding the broader context of women's daily experiences. Traditional crime statistics often fail to reflect the full scope of harassment and intimidation that women face, as many incidents go unreported due to various social and institutional barriers.

The study identified significant obstacles preventing women from reporting their experiences to authorities. Fear of additional harassment and social stigma emerged as primary concerns that discourage women from seeking official help or filing complaints about inappropriate behavior they encounter. These findings suggest that actual rates of harassment and unsafe encounters may be substantially higher than what appears in official records.

Only 22 percent of women surveyed indicated they had reported their negative experiences to relevant authorities, highlighting the substantial gap between actual incidents and official documentation. This underreporting phenomenon contributes to an incomplete understanding of the true scale of safety challenges facing women in urban environments across the country.

The workplace environment also presents significant challenges for women's safety and protection. The study found that 53 percent of surveyed women were unclear about whether their workplace maintains a Prevention of Sexual Harassment policy, despite such policies being legally mandated for organizations. This lack of awareness or clarity about protective measures suggests inadequate implementation and communication of workplace safety protocols.

Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, chairperson of the National Commission for Women, emphasized the importance of these findings during the report's launch event in Delhi. She highlighted the commission's commitment to ensuring that women feel secure in all environments, including homes, workplaces, public spaces, and online platforms. The research represents a crucial step forward in understanding the complex safety concerns that affect women's daily lives in urban settings.

The study's findings carry significant implications for policymakers, urban planners, law enforcement agencies, and community organizations working to improve women's safety. Prahallad Rout, Managing Director of Pvalue Analytics, expressed hope that these research results would guide governments, corporate entities, and communities toward taking focused action to enhance women's security in alignment with national development goals.

The comprehensive nature of this research provides a foundation for evidence-based approaches to addressing women's safety challenges in urban India. By documenting both reported incidents and unreported experiences, the study offers a more complete picture of the security landscape that women navigate daily, enabling more targeted and effective interventions to create safer urban environments for all female residents and visitors.